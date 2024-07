Read TAMING THE BIG PHARMA MONSTER

Critical thinkers this way 🙋‍♂️

I’ve just re-published TAMING THE BIG PHARMA MONSTER, on the basis that a new breed of individual, identifying as a critical thinker, or medical freedom fighter, has emerged from the C19 fall-out.

This is the Preface:

Taming the Big Pharma Monster first published 28th May, 2019. I wrote it as a companion book to a conferenc…