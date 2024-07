This could be a win-win for us?

From 8 am BST today, TAMING THE BIG PHARMA MONSTER: By Speaking Truth to Power Kindle Edition will be free for 24 hours. You don’t need a Kindle to read it, because Amazon supply an app.

This should be a ‘win’ for you, as it will allow you to get up to speed with everything I’ve been writing, plus what the future could hold.