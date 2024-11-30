Taming the Big Pharma Monster, tomorrow 10 am GMT
Not to be missed, an hour of truth and enlightenment on the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam
TAMING THE BIG PHARMA MONSTER: By Speaking Truth to Power
The text on me:
Hedley Rees is the Managing Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specializing in supply chain management within the pharmaceutical and life science sectors. Clients range from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech, and include investors, lawyers, other consultancies, facility design & build specialists and third-party logistics providers (3PLs).
Assignments span preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains up to complex multi-product networks covering global territories.
He is also the author of Wiley’s Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, as well as author of a second book for Wiley, titled Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, scheduled to be published in the New Year.
Qualifications:
B. Eng. (Tech) Hons Production Engineering, University of Wales; Executive MBA, Cranfield University School of Management.
Links:
PharmaFlow Ltd: https://www.pharmaflowltd.com/company/
INSIDE PHARMA Substack:
X (Twitter): https://x.com/hedleyrees
