No deviation from the Truth over 3+ years - isn't that a sign I know what I'm talking about?
I’ve lost count of how many Alt Media interviews I have done over the COVID plandemic. Many are on Rumble, so I thought to take a look through the archives and select 10.
Something I have begun to realise is that if you are not on with Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, or Russel Brand, you are not going to get much of an audience. That said, persistence sometimes pays off, so I’m not stopping any time soon.
Here they are:
1. Doc Malik
Hedley Rees Expert An On Pharma Supply Chain Tells Me What Is Wrong With Big Pharma
2. The Doctors’ Appeal - Lakaruppropet
Hedley Rees - Disputing big pharma: Why only politicians can do it, and how
3. In the News with Mike Dakkak
Hedley Rees: Normal Supply Chain Practices Were Not Observed for Covid Vaccines
4. Medical Truth Podcast
Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Issues and The Corrupt Pharma Cartel- Interview with Hedley Rees
5. TrialSiteNews
Data Matters l Shabnam Palesa Mohamed with guest Hedley Rees
6. PANDA | Science. Sense. Society.
Challenges in manufacturing and distributing products derived from biologics | Hedley Rees
7. UK Column
Hedley Rees Provides Breaking Pharmaceutical News - UK Column News - 25th January 2023
8. UK Column
UK Column Interview - Hedley Rees, Debi Evans & Brian Gerrish ,on Big Pharma.
9. Cafe Locked out
TAMING THE BIG PHARMA MONSTER: By Speaking Truth to Power
10. TNT - Johnny Vedmore Show
Hedley Rees on The Johnny Vedmore Show - 09 May 2024
Something to Finish Off With
Finishing off by repeating the purpose of INSIDE PHARMA:
“This Substack is about education in the Pharma supply chain, so you can ask the killer questions. COVID only succeeded because people thought that drugs are found ‘by accident.’ They didn’t challenge the narrative of 100-day drugs. Now you can.”
Please do use INSIDE PHARMA as a resource for understanding the cruel dynamic that has gone on.
Since this started the obvious has not mattered to any but the injured, aware and the brave ppl like you.
Hey Hedley we took all that i learned from you re biologics to anyone who would listen….
module 4 wouldnt listen but they will be on the wrong side of history
Many thousands of thanks