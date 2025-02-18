Video Interviews Below

I’ve lost count of how many Alt Media interviews I have done over the COVID plandemic. Many are on Rumble, so I thought to take a look through the archives and select 10.

Something I have begun to realise is that if you are not on with Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, or Russel Brand, you are not going to get much of an audience. That said, persistence sometimes pays off, so I’m not stopping any time soon.

Here they are:

1. Doc Malik

2. The Doctors’ Appeal - Lakaruppropet

3. In the News with Mike Dakkak

4. Medical Truth Podcast

5. TrialSiteNews

6. PANDA | Science. Sense. Society.

7. UK Column

8. UK Column

9. Cafe Locked out

10. TNT - Johnny Vedmore Show

Something to Finish Off With

Finishing off by repeating the purpose of INSIDE PHARMA:

“This Substack is about education in the Pharma supply chain, so you can ask the killer questions. COVID only succeeded because people thought that drugs are found ‘by accident.’ They didn’t challenge the narrative of 100-day drugs. Now you can.”

Please do use INSIDE PHARMA as a resource for understanding the cruel dynamic that has gone on.

Regards,

Hedley

