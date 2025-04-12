Hedley submits expert statement to the Public Health Integrity Committee of Mississippi

…delighted to say that the Federal Declaration I’ve been going on about has gone in with a much bigger file of declarations. This is page 1 of mine:

You can find more detail here:

This is an extract, a comment on Dr John Witcher, leading the initiative:

“Yes, Dr Witcher’s crime against the health of patients was to prescribe a drug that so many doctors knew was working. It wasn’t licensed to treat C19, but doctors have always been allowed to prescribe drugs ‘off-label’ if there is sufficient evidence to justify it. We know that IVM works now, given the pioneering work of Dr Pierre Kory and Dr Peter McCullough, and Dr McCullough is on the team—another reason I am very delighted, as you can imagine.

So, now you know this is a team that knows medicine, science, and now supply chains!”

This is the whole thing

The entire document is below:

HEDLEY REES, B. ENG., HONS., EXECUTIVE MBA, DECLARATION

It’s all facts and evidence based on knowing a thing or two about what’s been going on :O). If anyone knows a lawyer or attorney who may want to chat about things, please do send them my way.

Hedley