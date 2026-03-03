Leave a comment

Introducing the Big Pharma Playbook

The Big Pharma playbook was born in the mid-1980s. These are the three steps:

‘Discover’ a molecular compound and patent it. Hand-over development and approval to third-party service providers. Market the bones out of the one in 250 compounds that get approved.

I christened in ‘Find It, File It, Flog It’ in 2015, with the sub-title ‘Pharma’s Crippling Addiction and How to Cure It.’

It was then, and still is, a gambling addiction:

“Big Pharma was crippled by a debilitating addiction many years ago. As with any addiction, lifestyle choices are at the center of the problem. For the addictive gambler, the roots of their demise lie in early success. Seduced by the rush of easy money, it becomes a way of life. The gambler doesn’t feel the need to go out and work, preferring instead to focus on beating the odds. Nothing is as important as the next win, and possessions and relationships often are discarded in order to fuel the habit. By the time the gambler realizes the problem, it is all too late: no home, no family, and few friends, little money, and no prospect of being able to hold down a job.”

That’s what I wrote in 2015.

10 years later, the world suffered the devastating SARS-CoV-2 injections scandal.

The final, desperate act of a gambler(s) in denial.

Remember the below from a few days ago? This is the company (Glaxo then) that started it all

Merger and acquisition (M&A) has been the only tool in its drug development box for decades—aka buying your competitors products ‘cos you don’t have any (and theirs won’t last long either).

More to come in PART 2.

