Whenever I write about the 40+ years of big pharma shenanigans, I try to stick with first principles. By first principles, I mean the common sense understanding that critical thinkers on the world they occupy live with, day in, day out.

As an example, take the farce of pharmaceutical patents. Some may remember the much-quoted words of Jonas Salk, when Edward R. Murrow asked Salk in 1955: “who owns the patent to the polio vaccine”.

‘Well, the people, I would say,’ Salk responded. ‘There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?’

[Note: I am not making a judgement on the utility of the polio ‘vaccine’ itself].

As you would expect, his words were rubbished at the time. In fact, whenever a question is raised about the value of pharmaceutical patents, we can expect a salvo of abuse from those vested in pharmaceutical patents. Whoever raises the question is put firmly back in their box.

If we look at this from first principles, however, it does seem somewhat ridiculous. The concept of a PATENT is to protect the investment of hard work and perseverance in bringing a novel product to marketability. At least, that is how it works in every other industrial sector that I am aware of.

Imagine if someone working in the automotive industry, walked into their local patent office, asking to patent a molecule from which to make rubber, claiming it would help tyres (tires) hold the road better.

That person would find themselves out on the street in short shrift and told not to come back until they had a prototype tyre (tire) on a wheel with evidence of improved road holding properties. No-one would see that as unfair, because all the hard yards of proving the case for commercial success are still to be worked on. If the case were proven, then protection should be rightly given to that person, but not otherwise.

This is where first principles should win the game. It’s a nonsense to claim a molecular compound can cure a disease when it is merely a molecular compound. The trick is converting (producing) the compound into a medicine that works, surely?

These are the questions we should be asking, subscribers, if this lunacy is to be stopped.

It’s even worse for biologic drugs. The molecules are so humongously large that their chemical structure cannot even be defined! Yet, somehow, they are being patented to create blockbuster monopolies!!!

Since you are a subscriber to INSIDE PHARMA, I’m hoping that this fundamental argument for pharmaceuticasl patent law reform is well and truly established in your mind.

For more on the topic, subscribers may find this of interest:

That’s it for now. Stay strong all you critical thinkers, the wind of change is upon us :O)

