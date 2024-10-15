The Big Pharma Supply Chain was Defunct in 2011

This YouTube video below was recorded in early 2011, just as my first book for US-based academic publisher Wiley, Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, was launched.

Please do take the less than 5 minutes required to listen and watch it. It is expert testimony, albeit not under oath, that pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical supply chains were in deep trouble even then.

Big Pharma’s outsourcing of physical assets and the people that worked them, to third-party organisations, had resulted in massive quality and safety issues that had become endemic.

In Chapter 17, the final chapter, I wrote this:

“17.1 What is the disease state?

Earlier chapters have expressed concern about the malaise that currently pervades Pharma supply chains. The author has a name for the condition. He has termed it ‘Serendipity Induced Chronic-disconnectedness, accompanied by Change Inertia’ (SICCI = Sicky: please excuse the awful pun).

What does this mean, you may ask? It means this. The frantic search to discover blockbuster drugs has resulted in a disconnected industry which in turn is disconnected from its supply chains. This, together with the continued belief that serendipity can form the basis of a sustainable business model, kills the will to change.

Pharmaceuticals has always been a fragmented industry, whereby no one company has ever held more than a single digit market share. This fragmentation grew into full disconnectedness when pharmaceutical companies began to re-trench into the opposite ends of the business, discovery research and marketing. In metaphorical terms, the brain kept its head and legs and threw away its body, with arms attached. The body is now in no-man’s land, making do as best it can with little meaningful contact with its previous fellow body parts.

The metaphor aims to highlight where we now are. The head and legs are pharmaceutical companies spearheading the drive to discover and register drugs to cure unmet medical needs and build a market for them. The disconnected body parts, the engine room of drug development, manufacture and supply, are sitting in the land of outsourced services. In this land it is survival of the fittest; and the fittest know how to manage commercial contracts for maximum benefit.

There is more to this disconnectedness too. The marketing part of the head is not engaged with patients, as has already been demonstrated in Chapter 2. The discovery research part of the head has now entered the disconnection game by outsourcing its work to small and medium sized companies, known as biotech, or virtual drug developers. These are typically companies with insufficient critical mass to undertake the vital early-stage work required for modernization that has been discussed in earlier Chapters.

So, this is the disease, and the symptoms are not hard to see. Patients not in need of breakthrough drugs, but who could be better served by existing drugs, are rarely a focus of management or marketing. Even if they were, marketing is disconnected from research and development and in no position to influence matters.

Counterfeit drugs can enter the disconnected distribution channel under the nose of the Pharma companies which should have ‘made’ them. Contract researchers and manufacturers have little incentive to ‘sharpen their pencils’ for the patient, because their customers are interested in gaining license approvals at almost any price. Need we continue? If we did, there would be a long list of symptoms. As any GP would probably conclude, the patient certainly needs treatment in the form of an effective medicine!

What would it take to get you to believe the above?

As it happens, very few people seem to know this. I’ve spent the last four years trying to make people aware of the supply chain malfeasance, but to no avail.

So, this is the question: What would it take for you to believe this?

“The entire SARS-CoV-2 injections scam was cooked up by the pharmaceutical industry’s mass collusion with its contractors to keep making blockbuster profits that investors were demanding.”

Bill Gates and his foundation were conducting the orchestra and paying the bills (no pun intended), of course!

Leave a comment