INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
2h

Thanks, Hedley Rees, I don't comment often but know that I appreciate your posts.

About lying and covering things up— I if you haven't already seen it, Joshua Stylman recently posted something about 2 legal doctrines:

Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus = "false in one thing, false in everything."

Omnia praesumuntur contra spoliatorem = Everything is presumed against the destroyer of evidence.

It's ways down in his post, at this link:

https://stylman.substack.com/p/two-rules-for-the-cartesian-crisis

Reply
Share
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
2h

The answer is yes. Cover ups are standard operating procedure as far as I can see and not just medical problems - Post Office scandal for one example.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture