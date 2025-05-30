I wrote this in 2023 to get the truth out
Reminding subscribers, especially the free subscribers, that the basic facts you need to know about the COVID injections fraud, are in this book:
THE COVID-19 SUPPLY CHAIN: Fact not Fiction
This Kindle edition is less than £5 to buy. If you are an Amazon Kindle Unlimited member, it won’t cost you anything. The paperback version is a fraction over £10.
Why not look it up?
Kindle, UK
Kindle, US
Paperback UK
Paperback US
Available on Amazon in most other countries.
Or give this post a share: