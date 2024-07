Share INSIDE PHARMA

What was the strategy?

Yesterday, I covered the misguided strategy that fuelled the blockbuster era. This, in turn, led to Pfizer et al adopting desperate measures to keep investors on-side, resulting in the SARS-CoV-2 toxic jabs.

The full story is here:

I christened it the ‘Find It, File It, Flog It’ strategy

I’ve covered this erroneous strategy previously…