The Drug That Was Supposed to Rescue Sanofi's Pipeline Just Failed

This is taken from LinkedIn, shared here as a sample of what is happening across all of the Big Pharma companies. Sanofi is around #10 in the world.

“Sanofi has dealt a significant blow to its late-stage pipeline after an independent data monitoring committee recommended halting the Phase III MOBILIZE trial for riliprubart (SAR445088), its investigational antibody candidate for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).



The decision was based on a pre-planned interim analysis concluding the drug was unlikely to demonstrate sufficient efficacy — a so-called futility finding — with no safety concerns identified.



CIDP is a rare autoimmune neurological disease in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath protecting peripheral nerves, causing progressive muscle weakness, sensory loss, and in severe cases, wheelchair dependency.



The MOBILIZE trial enrolled approximately 140 patients with refractory CIDP — those who had failed standard treatments including intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) and corticosteroids. Analysts had previously projected riliprubart could generate peak annual sales of around €500 million by 2033.



The setback compounds an already turbulent period for Sanofi. Following multiple clinical failures in asthma and COPD, former CEO Paul Hudson departed in February 2026. His successor Belén Garijo now faces the task of rebuilding pipeline momentum — and this failure is a difficult start. Competitors argenx and Takeda, who dominate the CIDP treatment landscape, will view the news as a clear competitive advantage.



Not all hope for riliprubart is lost. A separate Phase III trial, VITALIZE, continues — testing the drug in IVIg-responsive CIDP patients as a simpler subcutaneous maintenance alternative. Sanofi is now evaluating whether MOBILIZE's failure should alter that trial's course. Financially, the company says the shutdown carries no material one-time costs and reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance.”

Same Old, Same Old Playbook

The playbook is the same for all big pharma companies:

Find a rare disease where patients are desperate to save the lives of their loved ones.

Engage with patient advocacy groups who campaign strongly for the drug to be approved for sale.

Set the price at anywhere between $400K and $3 million.

Hope the drug gets approved.

As I’ve said many times, Big Pharma outsourced all its drug development assets during the 1980s and 1990s, see:

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