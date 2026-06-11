INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Alison Conley's avatar
Alison Conley
11h

This is very interesting. I was reading Guillain Barre Syndrome can be easily confused with CIDP. This makes me wonder if both are sort of the same disease or if CIDP a progression of GBS. In both the immune system attacks the mylin sheath around the nerves. The flu vaccine package inserts and other vaccine inserts discuss GBS as a possible adverse reaction. Could there be a link I wonder to CIDP and the vaccination schedule ?

I’m thankful to hear we still have a regulatory mechanism in place to block these therapies from reaching the market. Especially when the side effects are as severe as the symptoms from the actual disease.

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Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
8h

Thank you for reporting. Our mainstream media is useless. About CIDP, this is a not-so-very-rare covid jab adverse event.

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