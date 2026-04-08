INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Alison Conley's avatar
Alison Conley
12h

Thanks Hedley very interesting! I’m under the impression they modeled pharma after the SF Bay Area tech industry. Unfortunately this does not work in biotech compared to tech because there are always going to be safety hurdles which will get stopped by FDA. It seems financial interest thought they could bring more drugs to market but just the opposite happened. It’s interesting that the birth of biotech occurred in SF with Genentech which is also the hotbed for the computer tech industry. Genentech was very successful but it seems they took it too far by creating a large market for VCs who are happy to finance just about any molecule that shows some activity against just about any target. I wonder if this is why they started patenting the molecule and not the process in order to incentivize VC investment? It seems like all this venture capital money that appears to grow off of trees is also getting drug development off to a wrong start. The molecules get cancelled by FDA in Phase II or III or earlier with no ROI till COVID!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

The problem with advanced therapies is that they are themselves poisonous and toxic. The reason you might require advanced therapies is that you are poisoned by man made chemicals.

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