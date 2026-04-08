The future of advanced therapies: there isn't one
Thanks to Sherman for an excellent comment in this previous post:
It goes:
Thanks Hedley! Also appreciated your prior post about patent positions running out, new “blockbusters” not happening, combined with Pfizer unable to find enough Guinea pigs for their intended mRNA clinical trial paints a picture many are unaware of. Especially with new ai-based technologies on the near horizon, moving at lightening speed (you said this far better.)
Wondering if you can flush out more invisible drivers, adding in later stage visible closing of intended expansion facilities? Just a quick thought, many are losing the plot when separated.
You can read my reply in the comment section of the post.
This has prompted me to double-down on my 5-year’s work of posts explaining that the SARS-CoV-2 injections were the result of the Big Pharma business model’s abject failure over four decades of patenting molecular compounds - while casting off the assets required to bring drugs to market.
Ergo, it was nothing to do with a depopulation agenda - that would have bankrupted the industry and its investors even quicker!
More evidence of the dark cloud enveloping Big Pharma
This landed in my inbox today:
The future of advanced therapies: Why biopharma breakthroughs aren’t moving the market
“With insights from over 1200 industry executives worldwide, our Global Biopharma Index highlights what’s shaping the future of advanced therapeutics ― and what’s standing in the way of progress.
One key finding: Innovation is accelerating, but critical supply chain gaps and ongoing talent challenges could slow things down.
26% of executives say supply chains aren’t equipped to support advanced modalities, such as cell and gene therapies.
38% report severe or critical workforce shortages to support fast‑growing areas like cell and gene therapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA.
Now is the time for all industry players to think outside the box and take action to ensure biopharma delivers on its promise.”
There is NO convenient solution to this self-imposed dilemma
Industry players can think outside the box until the proverbial cows come home - but there ain’t no solution for an industry that threw away its crown jewels in pursuit of riches beyond the wit of man, woman, or the devil himself.
Stay with me for more ‘good news’ in the future!
Thanks Hedley very interesting! I’m under the impression they modeled pharma after the SF Bay Area tech industry. Unfortunately this does not work in biotech compared to tech because there are always going to be safety hurdles which will get stopped by FDA. It seems financial interest thought they could bring more drugs to market but just the opposite happened. It’s interesting that the birth of biotech occurred in SF with Genentech which is also the hotbed for the computer tech industry. Genentech was very successful but it seems they took it too far by creating a large market for VCs who are happy to finance just about any molecule that shows some activity against just about any target. I wonder if this is why they started patenting the molecule and not the process in order to incentivize VC investment? It seems like all this venture capital money that appears to grow off of trees is also getting drug development off to a wrong start. The molecules get cancelled by FDA in Phase II or III or earlier with no ROI till COVID!
The problem with advanced therapies is that they are themselves poisonous and toxic. The reason you might require advanced therapies is that you are poisoned by man made chemicals.