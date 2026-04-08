Thanks to Sherman for an excellent comment in this previous post:

It goes:

Thanks Hedley! Also appreciated your prior post about patent positions running out, new “blockbusters” not happening, combined with Pfizer unable to find enough Guinea pigs for their intended mRNA clinical trial paints a picture many are unaware of. Especially with new ai-based technologies on the near horizon, moving at lightening speed (you said this far better.)

Wondering if you can flush out more invisible drivers, adding in later stage visible closing of intended expansion facilities? Just a quick thought, many are losing the plot when separated.

You can read my reply in the comment section of the post.

This has prompted me to double-down on my 5-year’s work of posts explaining that the SARS-CoV-2 injections were the result of the Big Pharma business model’s abject failure over four decades of patenting molecular compounds - while casting off the assets required to bring drugs to market.

Ergo, it was nothing to do with a depopulation agenda - that would have bankrupted the industry and its investors even quicker!

More evidence of the dark cloud enveloping Big Pharma

This landed in my inbox today:

“With insights from over 1200 industry executives worldwide, our Global Biopharma Index highlights what’s shaping the future of advanced therapeutics ― and what’s standing in the way of progress.



One key finding: Innovation is accelerating, but critical supply chain gaps and ongoing talent challenges could slow things down.

26% of executives say supply chains aren’t equipped to support advanced modalities, such as cell and gene therapies.

38% report severe or critical workforce shortages to support fast‑growing areas like cell and gene therapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA.

Now is the time for all industry players to think outside the box and take action to ensure biopharma delivers on its promise.”

There is NO convenient solution to this self-imposed dilemma

Industry players can think outside the box until the proverbial cows come home - but there ain’t no solution for an industry that threw away its crown jewels in pursuit of riches beyond the wit of man, woman, or the devil himself.

Stay with me for more ‘good news’ in the future!

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