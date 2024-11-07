Part 1 ended thus…

“Part 2 will be along tomorrow, and it doesn’t get any better…”

…so sorry for the delay, but I've been travelling for an interview with James Wells, who does documentaries on the vaccine damaged, and then to Parliament for the All Party Parliamentary Group session on Vaccine Damage. More to come on that next week.

In Part 2, we continue with the shocking standards of quality in the SARS-CoV-2 supply chains, primarily down to lack of oversight from the tiny companies supposedly in charge of everything. This time it’s BioNTech’s own facility, hastily purchased from Novartis in the nick of time, or was it?

This article in PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY tells us a lot:

BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Facility, Marburg

It begins:

“BioNTech’s manufacturing site in Marburg, Germany, will be used for the production of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162…

…the manufacturing site was acquired by BioNTech from Swiss pharma company Novartis in September 2020 to expand its production capacity to produce a potential vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus…

…BioNTech plans to manufacture up to 250 million BNT162b2 doses in the first half of 2021. The first batch of vaccines produced at the Marburg site is expected to be delivered in April 2021.”

So, here lay the rub. BioNTech purchase the site in September 2020 and it’s producing ‘vaccines’ to be delivered in April 2021.

Lie, lie. lie. Impossible…

…but wait “BioNTech received a manufacturing licence from the Darmstadt Regional Administrative Council for the amended Marburg site.”

The Darmstadt Regional Administrative Council!!! They have no legitimacy to issue a manufacturing licence. Even if they did, the inspection work required to do it would be 12 months or more.

Anyway, let’s move on to BioNTech’s ‘roots’ in manufacture.

This is taken from BioNTech’s website:

From our roots in Mainz we are building a global immunotherapy powerhouse

This is what it says about manufacturing:

“Manufacturing of our COVID-19 vaccine

Supplying the world with a safe and effective vaccine requires a widespread network. Large parts of the production take place in-house at our principal manufacturing facility in Marburg. Additionally, we trust in our strong partnerships with companies that contribute their expertise to various steps of the production process.”

Oh, no manufacture in Mainz then, it’s all at the Marburg facility they bought having never manufactured any kind of biologic product ever before.

This is their pipeline, just cancer indications:

Breakthrough technologies across four different drug classes to revolutionize medicine

11 not even in the clinic, 16 in Phase 1, 5 in Phase 2 and 1 in Phase 3.

Ah, ha, so nothing been approved to date??? or even close to approval…

Conclusion

BioNTech has no skills or experience in the development and manufacture of complex, biologic products, let alone gene therapy products. It should never have received a licence to manufacture SARS-CoV-2 injections.

In Part 3, we will examine more holes in the supply chains for SARS-CoV-2 injections.

