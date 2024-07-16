The screen shots reveal all

The screenshots I refer to in the video reveal the various business interests of Sir Patrick Vallance. It is c.12 minutes of recording, so not too onerous. However, I know that people with little time on their hands skip videos, which is fully understood.

The screenshots are below, as additional content for those who watched the video, and important clues for those who didn’t (but may wish to having read the below).

Below is a meeting of the Ministerial (Bio-Pharmaceutical) Strategy Group, 10th June 2015. Patrick Vallance is there while he was President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, GSK:

Then we have a previous meeting, where Sir Ian McCubbin is present, when he was Senior Vice President, North America, Japan & Global Pharma Supply, GSK. He then went to join the vaccine task force to cover manufacturing and supply, and then on to Chair of the Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult:

Note Pascal Soriot, current CEO of AstraZeneca is also there.

What were they all discussing do you think?

Then we have Vallance as a non-exec board director at ARIA :

Oh, look - there’s Kate Bingham, who Vallance put forward to Boris Johnson to become the first Chair of the Vaccine Task Force. Shortly after, Sir Richard Sykes took over Chairmanship from her.

Finally, we see the same Sir Richard Sykes, Sir Patrick Vallance’s former boss at GSK, at the inaugural meeting of the Ministerial Industry Strategy Group in 2001: