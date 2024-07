KEEP THIS IMAGE IN YOUR MIND’S EYE

The picture below was created in 2018 by the wonderful illustrator Simon Goodway.

I’d asked Simon to do it for one of my pre-SARS-CoV-2 campaigns in battling against the evils of Big Pharma—wanted something really graphic to display the greed, avarice and arrogance that pervades the pharma industry and its executive team…