[Note from Hedley: This was first posted February 14 2022. Nearly 3 years later, and big pharma is still holding on by the skin of its teeth. Hard to believe, eh? Stay positive subscribers, because the end of the road for big pharma is clearly in sight. If you don’t believe that, comment below and I will explain]

KEEP THIS IMAGE IN YOUR MIND’S EYE

The picture below was created in 2018 by the wonderful illustrator Simon Goodway.

I’d asked Simon to do it for one of my pre-SARS-CoV-2 campaigns in battling against the evils of Big Pharma—wanted something really graphic to display the greed, avarice and arrogance that pervades the pharma industry and its executive teams, and how they need to be reined in.

Think he nailed it!!!

THERE IS A MUCH BIGGER ISSUE FOR SOCIETY HERE

SARS-CoV-2 injections have brought to the fore the size of the issue this is for society at large.

If these guys at the top go AWOL or end up in clink, who is going to sort out this whole sorry mess?

Governments know even less about medicines than they do, and that’s saying something.

Regulators have been infiltrated to the point where the good guys have left to join the industry, and the bad guys have joined Big Pharma Boards of Directors.

How can anyone ever trust the medicines they take any more???

Maybe think about keeping this on your radar screen? Any thoughts or comments are welcome :O)

