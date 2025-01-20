The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is 'not fit for purpose'.
Hedley speaking to Laurence Fox on Nigel Farage's GB News slot 12 months ago
Please spend less than 4 minutes of your life watching this
This is all you need to know about the SARS-CoV-2 injections scam.
Any questions?
If you didn’t watch the video, then try your best to circle back to watch it, you won’t be disappointed :O)!
INSIDE PHARMA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.