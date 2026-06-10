The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is 'not fit for purpose' | Hedley ReesI've been calling out the industry bad practice for 10+ yearsHedley ReesJun 10, 2026822ShareLetting this speak for itself:Leave a commentSubscribe822Share
Well, you got barely four and a half minutes to get your points over...but you did, Hedley..!
A good job, given the semi-chaos of GB News..!
Well done Hedley.
More about Kymriah Death Toll
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/kymriah-tisagenlecleucel-gmo-t-cell