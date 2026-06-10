INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
7m

Well, you got barely four and a half minutes to get your points over...but you did, Hedley..!

A good job, given the semi-chaos of GB News..!

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
20m

Well done Hedley.

More about Kymriah Death Toll

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/kymriah-tisagenlecleucel-gmo-t-cell

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