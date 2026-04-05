The mRNA story is a pack of lies—here are some of the giant ones
Get to real facts here...
(first posted in 2024)
The first big lie
This article: The story of mRNA: How a once-dismissed idea became a leading technology in the Covid vaccine race was published Nov. 10, 2020. The headline picture is of giant ultra-low temperature freezers, ready to store finished vials containing mRNA vaccines for injection.
The article begins:
ANDOVER, Mass. — The liquid that many hope could help end the Covid-19 pandemic is stored in a nondescript metal tank in a manufacturing complex owned by Pfizer.
Most working in the industry will know that Pfizer owns none of the physical assets required to develop, manufacture, transport and store the mRNA vaccines—it is all carried out by third-party organisations.
The next big lie
As it turned out, the ‘finished vials’ were not finished—they contained 5 patient doses, frozen down to -70°C, requiring the addition of a measured quantity of saline diluent (supplied separately) to each vial, with a subsequent mixing operation to be carried out.
Adding to the complexity, the vials containing the 5 doses were packed in trays, each tray housing 195 vials. They had to be thawed from -70°C to room temperature, in a refrigerator (+2 to +8°C). This is a tricky business, as molecular structure could alter during thawing. Studies have to be run to prove the thawing can take place safely.
The full details can be found towards the bottom of this document on the MHRA website: Conditions of Authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech (Regulation 174), updated 5 May 2022.
Pharmaceutical law requires a licensed facility to carry out the conversion
Under pharmaceutical law (in any country) the conversion of the -70°C vials must be carried out in a facility licensed to manufacture pharmaceutical products. To achieve a license, the facility owner needs to prove every operation is carried out to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP). The definition of manufacturing below should help with understanding the scope of what comes under that umbrella:
Pharmaceutical manufacturer means any entity which is engaged in the production, preparation, propagation, compounding, conversion, or processing of prescription drugs, whether directly or indirectly by extraction from substances of natural origin, independently by means of chemical synthesis, or by a combination of extraction and chemical synthesis, or any entity engaged in the packaging, repackaging, labeling, relabeling, or distribution of prescription drugs.
Is that clear enough for you?!
The hurriedly constructed vaccination centres had no such licenses and given none of the people working in them had any kind of skills or experience in manufacture, they would not be capable of getting one.
These licenses are not ‘nice to haves’, they are essential to ensure the proper checks and balances are in place to avoid potentially dangerous errors.
This lie led to gross non-compliances with pharmaceutical law, under the responsibility of FDA/EMA/MHRA etc.
Normally, this would call for a halt to all activities carried out in the vaccination centres, period. Why is it not happening?
Lying by omission is still lying!
If you refer to the earlier article The story of mRNA: How a once-dismissed idea became a leading technology in the Covid vaccine race you will be able to decide for yourself what is likely to be fact, and what is fiction.
Note, much of it is lying by omission. There is no mention of the issues in manufacture above. Neither is there mention of these ‘scientists’ merely playing with genetic code as a theory, when they have never been part of bringing a drug to market ever before!
My plea to you
Now you are aware, if you weren’t already, of the scale of the lying by omission throughout this dreadful COVID nightmare, you must keep asking questions. You probably are anyway if you are subscribed here!
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Thank you
Happy Easter!
It's Easter Sunday, which is the day of resurrection.
Disclaimer: I am in no way implying that I share any attributes with He who died and was resurrected. I just want to share something rather interesting, from the behavioral science perspective.
I'd been aware that there was some grand scheme to get a vaccine to market, and was idly considering which of the inoculants I would seek, when something happened that would change the course of my life.
It was a quiet Sunday, and I was resting in the early evening, when a mild discomfort in my chest began. It felt like one of the typical random aches and pains experienced by an aging man who works a high-stress job for too many hours, and being an "essential worker" during the mass panic, made for even more overwork.
I'd been chronically-fatigued and short of breath all year, ever since a severe bout with bronchitis that preceded the announcement of "ten days to flatten the curve," by about a month. Even though the standard protocol of steroid/antibiotic had helped quite a bit, the symptoms had lingered all year; fatigue and shortness of breath. I was denied access to my physician for a follow-up because of the respiratory symptoms and the "pandemic," but I kept working and assumed that eventually, I would recover on my own. I operated primarily on force of will and far too much caffeine.
The discomfort began to spread, and the mild ache intensified. When it travelled up my neck and then down my arm, I began to think that it wasn't the trivial musculo-skeletal ache that I'd assumed it to be.
I got up and told my partner that something was wrong, described the sensation and then it elevated from discomfort to pain. I could hear her talking to the "911" emergency operator as the nausea and retching began. It was getting harder to breathe and the retching became near-continual emesis.
Our home was in the midst of a restoration project, with enough obstacles in the way, that the paramedics couldn't get a stretcher in, so two of them supported me as I stumbled down the stairs on legs of rubber, and out to the street where the ambulance waited.
I was drifting, mentally, and my only thought was that my testament was a only a holographic will, and I couldn't remember where I'd put it. I was gasping and the pain was like fire in my veins, but I managed a croaking "that woman in the house is my sole heir, bear witness!"
The paramedic said what they are supposed to say; "you're not going to die." I managed one word more; "witness!" I shouted, but it wasn't the shout I heard in my mind, it was only an adamant whisper. I drifted in and out of awareness during the four-minute ride to the local trauma center.
The last thing I remembered, was an orderly pulling my clothes off, and then I lost consciousness completely.
I drifted back into a vague awareness, in the intensive care unit, where a nurse told me that I had fought against the breathing tube, so they'd removed it in fear of my injuring myself. I thanked her and drifted off to sleep.
I awakened fully for the first time, on a darkened hospital ward, with a man in mask and gown at the foot of the bed upon which I was laying. His first words to me were "it looks like God sent you back for old doctor D*** to look after for a while."
No visitors were allowed, Hedley, and the nurses were angels. As cognitive function returned, I was informed that my condition had been one of acute cardiogenic shock. You know what that means; cardiac arrest and complete respiratory collapse.
I had died.
It required more than one application of the defibrillator to restore a heartbeat, and I was told that if I'd been just a few minutes farther from a regional trauma center with an unoccupied cath lab and a genius surgeon standing by, there would have been no resuscitation; with a 100% blockage to the Left Anterior Descending Artery, no paramedic could have saved me.
I've imposed on your generosity long enough, dear fellow and tried your patience sufficiently, so I'll spare you the litany of the subsequent, agonizing return visits to the hospital to deal with the side effects of that "widowmaker STEMI," and get to the points, which are two:
I have enjoyed excellent medical care for the past four decades, and the denial of care, the refusal of access to my dear old physician, meant that the wise old doctor was unable to harbor any suspicion that my symptoms were anything other than respiratory, and possibly have prevented that heart attack with an early referral and treatment.
I should be dead, but am alive by the grace of God and the stubborn constitution He gave me. I was medically resurrected, and a few years later, I was led to understand why. That's a story for another time.
And now to the final pont, a curious study in human behavior;
My partner is credulous in certain ways, wholly accepting of certain species of narrative, when her liberal MSM asserts that "experts say." When I was recuperating at home, I had not yet "done the homework" beyond the basics about such things as the masking and six-foot social distancing "just so stories," and was still contemplating which inoculant to accept, thinking perhaps I'd wait for a vaccine that was not an experimental gene-expression inoculant.
Astonishingly in retrospect, my partner begged me to abstain. She'd enthusiastically obtained the two-dose Pfizer messenger ribonucleic acid injections, and the reaction was severe. She told me that, if I experienced anything close to what she went through, in my weakened state it would kill me. Again and this time, permanently. I was isolated, homebound, she reasoned, and she was "vaccinated" and so could not bring home an infection.
As my cognitive functions slowly returned, I had time on my hands and spent an extraordinary amount of it "doing the homework." Had I been working still, I would not have been able to devote the time, and it was a critical period for revelation of the falsehoods being foisted onto a panicked, hysterical public.
Somehow, even with a heart muscle now estimated to possibly be as much as twenty percent scar tissue, my ejection fraction returned to a steady fifty-six percent, and an average blood pressure hovering around one hundred and twelve systolic, seventy diastolic, entirely unmedicated.
I live, while others denied timely care and treatment in similar fashion, are dead.
A few of those people, are MY dead, which is why I will never cease in my call for
No Amnesty.
I am quite willing to forgive, actually, but there can be no forgiveness, no absolution without a sincere contrition that is, obviously, not forthcoming.
Thank you, Mister Hedley Reese, for all that you do. Your efforts have not been in vain; there is no contrition, no admission of the murderous greed and negligence, the arrogant disregard for the public good, that government and the medical industry have perpetrated, but a few voices like yours have warned them that they do these things again, to their very great peril.
......And that is far from nothing.
He Is Risen, Hedley; go with God and may all of your days be blessed.