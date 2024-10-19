What is the penicillin myth?

In May 2017, a paper was published by Robert P. Gaynes, MD.

Titled The Discovery of Penicillin – New Insights After More Than 75 Years of Clinical Use, it presents a dramatic re-interpretation of the penicillin story. It explains in detail how Governments, pharmaceutical companies, physicians, regulators, universities and other key stakeholders worked together collaboratively to bring penicillin to market.

This is in direct contradiction of the commonly held perception that penicillin, and its role in fighting infection for patients globally, was an accidental finding.

The paper explains that while Alexander Fleming discovered strong evidence that a mould he found in a culture dish on return from holiday was killing bacteria, he lacked the skillset to isolate the active ingredient within the mould.

It took over ten years before a team at Oxford University, headed up by Howard Florey, was able to isolate the active ingredient. They were able to make enough to produce small quantities for pre-clinical and clinical trials, which resulted in increased evidence that the compound could beat infection.

They lacked the skills, however, to make the kind of quantities that would be required to service the enormous market awaiting this breakthrough treatment. In June 1941, Florey and his fungal expert colleague Norman Heatley, travelled to the United States.

They meet with Charles Thom and Andrew Jackson Moyer, both with the US Department of Agriculture (forerunner to US FDA). Moyer suggested changes to the manufacturing process that resulted in “exponentially greater amounts of penicillin” being produced.

This led to successful mass production of penicillin to satisfy the demands of World War II. The article comments”

“Unprecedented United States/Great Britain cooperation for penicillin production was incredibly successful.”

Moyer applied for a patent of the manufacturing process in 1945, which was granted in 1948.

The paper explains “The myth” was down to an article in The Times following an interview with Fleming, but Florey and his staff refused to comment.

This myth has become hard coded into the industry psyche, perpetuating a public illusion that medicines are ‘discovered’ through serendipitous findings of a new molecular entity.

Our vitally important message here is that until a medicine can be manufactured to the scale necessary to supply the projected patient population, if does not exist.

Note also that the patent was awarded to Moyer in 1948 for the manufacturing process – there was no patenting of the molecular compound.

What does this mean for the SARS-CoV-2 injections?

Pharmaceutical companies don’t want you to know about this—not good for the business of creating patent monopolies to market the bones out of and create blockbusters ($1Bn+ sales).

You may have noticed that during C19, penicillin has been mentioned frequently. This is a quote taken from an article by Trevor Mundel, President, Global Health, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, titled Developing COVID-19 therapeutics: An investment that needs to happen:

“Yes, there are comparable examples going back to the Second World War. Pharmas worked with governments to accelerate the identification and development of antibiotics based on Alexander Fleming’s initial discoveries from the late 1920s.”

What Mundel does not mention is that the accelerated timescale was measured in years, not months!

So, keep this article in your back pocket (or wallet/purse) and pull it out every time you meet a fan of warp speed injections!

