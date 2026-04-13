INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

..."has brought it to the edge of failure."...we can only hope. But I fear the government would step in and bail out all major drug companies simply because the medical mafia (US) makes up about 19% of the economy.

The dire perception that big pharma drugs are the cure all for pain, disease and illness is akin to being almost a constitutional amendment. The marketing (as propaganda) has worked beyond anything that Hitler and the Nazis dreamed up.

Risking people's lives? There is always a handful of new patients ready to replace one that is murdered. Vaccines and drugs are like a religion to tens of millions who depend on these dastardly poisons to survive. That is why integrity, culpability and responsibility are just words that are never attached to big pharma as that would upset the apple cart.

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1 reply by Hedley Rees
B Bulluck's avatar
B Bulluck
14h

Wish someone would explain all of this to the doctors who continue to prescribe the "latest and greatest" regardless of "facts", and the networks who fill the airwaves with same.

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