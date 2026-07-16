The Penicillin Protocol: Taking Medicines Back to the Future
This is why Big Pharma is going down the pan - patenting molecular compounds with no future...
This is self-explanatory and it will only take just over 2 minutes out of your life:
This explains a way out of the big pharma mess!
Is Big Pharma actually going down the pan though? They’ve got their weight loss drugs, everyone on statins and more, as well as extortionately expensive cancer treatments.
And the NHS bullying the elderly and the young to be constantly vaccinated.