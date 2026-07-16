INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
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Is Big Pharma actually going down the pan though? They’ve got their weight loss drugs, everyone on statins and more, as well as extortionately expensive cancer treatments.

And the NHS bullying the elderly and the young to be constantly vaccinated.

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