This is my patch

When I say ‘this is my patch’, it means I have a 40-year career in building, managing and improving biologics supply chains. That includes the mRNA (and viral vector based) gene-modified cell therapies. I hope, therefore, that subscribers will be inclined to believe what I am about to cover.

I was there

I worked on the drug substance supply chain for the first gene-modified cell therapy that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Aug. 30, 2017—Kymriah. More can be found on that below:

The technology involves a lentiviral vector delivering the gene-modified cells into a patient’s body. The theory is that when a virus enters the host (body), it replicates its own DNA and that’s what makes you sick. If you replace the virus’ DNA with gene-modified cells, the virus replicates the ‘good’ cells instead of its own DNA, and it could potentially be a cure. There is a lot to be said about that theory, but for now, I will focus on the supply chain perils associated with biologic products.

The supply chain for gene-modified cell therapies (eg mRNA products)

It is vitally important that you understand the journey that gene therapies go on, and the lead-times involved. Below is a schematic of the supply chain to get to a finished product ready to pass into the distribution network:

The middle flow shows the four stages involved (input materials above and below):

Starting Materials are the initial stage. They are typically animal or human cells of some kind. The next stage is ‘upstream processing’. Upstream processing refers to where the process where biomolecules are grown, usually by bacterial or mammalian cell lines, in bioreactors. When they reach the desired density, they are harvested and moved to downstream processing.

The purpose of downstream processing is to isolate, purify and concentrate the drug substance (DS) received from upstream processing. Included as well is filling into the final dosage form such as a vial or ampoule. Under normal circumstances, where the finished product can be stored in a refrigerator, labelling and packaging of individual vials is part of downstream processing. For mRNA therapies which were frozen to maintain stability, this was not possible. That is why it had to be a DIY job in vaccination centres!

The lead time between each stage is a minimum of six months, likely longer. Each stage is in a different part of the world, incurring massive transportation efforts to get to the finished product stage. Temperature excursions are a constant threat to drug safety.

The supply chain perils with gene-modified cell therapies (eg mRNA products)

It starts with the fact that as biologics, mRNA therapies are made from living organisms. The processes to produce them are an order of magnitude more variable and dangerous than more traditional drugs produced by chemical synthesis (industrial chemistry).

Even seemingly minor alterations in the biologic process can change the product’s clinical performance.

It could be a change to the tubing used to transfer material between mixing and storage vessels; or it could be differences in the production operator’s skill level in carrying out particular tasks. A helpful analogy is to think of making cakes or bread, where yeast or some other ‘living’ ingredient is used. In this case, only the shape, taste or colour is impacted. In the case of biologics, it could be a person’s life at risk.

This phenomenon with biologic products has led to the mantra that “the process is the product.” There is no-one working in biologic supply chains that does not know that.

The problem is that biologic molecules are so large and complex that it is often impossible to define their molecular structures by analysis. All that is known is that a particular process has produced something that has a particular biological effect on a patient. Other manufacturers may not be able to replicate that product and its effect, even if the process appears to be exactly the same.

A second complication is the sensitivity of biologics to temperature variation and other factors in the environment. They can be lost in the blink of an eye. A moment’s failure in concentration, from an operator or material handler, can mean months of work wasted. A temperature data logger not properly validated, activated, or downloaded can yield the same result; the product is lost or irreversibly changed.

Input materials, such as cell-lines or other biologically derived materials, can also be problematic. Variation can dramatically affect yield, potency, and quality of output, as the strength (titre) of each new supply of materials can vary widely, depending on factors that are not always obvious to the acquiring company. Getting good pedigree information from suppliers, especially when the upstream supply chain leads to seemingly anonymous donors, can be a nightmare and sometimes even impossible.

When you know this about mRNA therapies, you instantly know it has all been a horrible scam.

In Part 2, we will explore some of the more prominent companies that were part of the scam—prepare for a very big surprise…

READ ME IN UK | READ ME IN US | READ ME IN GERMANY |

| READ ME IN SPAIN | READ ME IN FRANCE | READ ME IN CANADA |