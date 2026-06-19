Alison Conley is a frequent commenter on my posts, and they are always a great opportunity to spread the word. This is my answer to a recent comment:

“What people do not know, Alison, is that the FDA is the only body that has all the data to approve a new drug and that is confidential between the company applying for a license to sell and the FDA. There is a globally harmonised template for submitting those data, known as the electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD). It is made up of safety, clinical and supply chain data and typical takes FDA 12 - 18 months to review and evaluate all those data.”

Did you know that this was the timescale in reviewing a new drug? So, let me tell you a bit about the eCTD and CMC.

So, What is Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls?

First off, and with apologies to those who already know this, we start with the basics. Drugs are regulated by a designated competent authority known as a Regulatory Authority. In the United States, the Regulatory Authority is the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). In Europe, the Regulatory Authority is the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In Japan, the Regulatory Authority is the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PDMA).

Regulatory Authorities principally approve drugs for clinical trials and sale, inspect and license organizations and facilities for suitability to operate in the drug industry, and monitor the safety of medicines. Regulations are laws, not nice to haves. Remediation of a breach is legally enforceable and may lead to prosecution. In the US it is the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act, first passed in 1938, and Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations.

Similar legislation is in place in the EU under various EU Directives. The original directive title is DIRECTIVE 2001/83/EC. There have been various amendments since to be found on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) website. UKs MHRA has to follow all EU Directives, even though it has left the EU, since this is required to allow UK based pharmaceutical companies to sell into the EU.

Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls is one of three modules that must be submitted to a regulatory authority for review and evaluation, prior to a decision to approve or reject the application.

The three authorities mentioned above, in cooperation with the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) signed up to the introduction of a globally harmonized template for drug evaluation and review of applications to market drugs.

Common Technical Document (electronic)

The eCTD is the template that must be used to submit a licence application to market a new drug. It is made up of three base modules of data:

Module 3: Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control (CMC)

Module 4: Nonclinical Study Reports

Module 5: Clinical Study Reports.

Submission of an eCTD for regulatory review is the final step in developing and gaining approval for a new drug. The initial step is to determine the safety of a drug compound prior to human administration, known as nonclinical development.

This involves the sponsor of a development program constructing a supply chain to produce investigational drug substance (DS) material for safety testing. The diagram below is a representation of the supply chain for a small molecule product:

Nonclinical development is the foundation of Module 3 and Module 4 that will eventually be part of the final eCTD filing. To evaluate safety, Module 4 and Module 3 must be considered in tandem, as it is the product of the supply chain (Module 3) that will enter the human body.

Module 4, titled ‘Safety’.

As well as assuring the drug is not toxic to the human body (toxicology testing), it is also important to understand what the body will do to the drug as it is broken down. Readers may be less familiar with the latter concept—that while the drug aims help a disease, the body may do something to the drug compound that may convert it into a form which could cause harm over the short or long term. This is where Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) comes in. The main areas to test are:

How the drug is absorbed.

Where it is distributed in the body.

How the body transforms (metabolizes) the drug.

How quickly/by what route drug/metabolites are eliminated from the body.

Readers wishing more depth on the topic can refer to Metabolism and Pharmacokinetic Studies on the FDA website.

Module 3 is titled ‘Chemistry’. This is short for ‘chemistry, manufacturing, and controls’ (CMC, alternatively termed Quality). The CMC section of the dossier is where all the details and data relating to suppliers, manufacturers, material and product specifications, test procedures, development protocols and other key supply chain data must be detailed. To gain final approval from FDA, the production facilities making the drug substance (DS) and drug product (DP) must undergo a thorough physical inspection by suitably qualified inspectors. This is know as a pre-approval inspection (PAI). Typically, a PAI involves four days on site, after which an inspection report is written. If issues are discovered, an FDA Form 483 may be written. A successful inspection leads to a green light for the company. Deficiencies can lead to failure and severe issues for the NDA (or BLA) applicant.

In the diagram above, we see two production stages and a test stage. Production is carried out by contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Safety tesing in animal models is carried out by one or more contract research organizations (CROs). Readers may already be familiar with these organizations.

Even though this appears to be a simple supply chain, there is already an array of suppliers and service providers involved, often spanning the globe. Remember, raw, starting materials, intermediates and drug substance are sourced primarily from China and India, so ex-Asian countries are working a long way from home. For Western companies, this puts a limit on due diligence in selecting sources, and oversight when selected sites are in operation. It also adds significantly to lead-time and complexity. It is important to bear this in mind when constructing the nonclinical supply chain, as this will form the foundation for the clinical trial supply chain.

If nonclinical safety testing is successful (typically takes 3 years), the next stage is to run clinical trials to study the drug in humans. In the US, the application is known as an Investigational New Drug (IND). The company submitting the application is known as a Clinical Trial Sponsor (CTS).

It is not mandatory for a CTS to use the eCTD for IND applications. It is for the Regulatory Authority to specify the information it requires for their evaluation. For an application to market a drug, however, submission of an eCTD is mandatory. This is a crucial point that researchers, and even investors, should be acutely aware of. The bar is raised very significantly for the supply chain (Module 3 eCTD) at the NDA/BLA stage. The contractors and suppliers selected for the nonclinical supply chain will be carried through into Module 3. If they are not up to scratch, it could mean failure of the entire development program.

What about the SARS-CoV-2 injections supply chain?

There is much to be said on the SARS-CoV-2 injection supply chain. For those interested in finding out more, further background and details can be found in THE COVID-19 SUPPLY CHAIN: Fact not Fiction. It does not only cover COVID of course. It also provides deep insights into the content above, some of which may be completely new to some readers, and a whole lot more.

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