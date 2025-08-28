The Propaganda War And Sackings At CDC Over Vaccines On The World Today.
Brought to you by The World Today News
You are a Critical Thinker
If you subscribe to INSIDE PHARMA, you are a critical thinker. That is good news for you, and me, as critical thinking is back in fashion.
The video below is from The World Today News, previously TNT News:
This is what is on offer:
Who Is Winning The Propaganda War With Dr Greg Simons.
Dr Greg Simons is a Professor based at the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication, Daffodil International University in Bangladesh. He has expertise on Russian mass media; terrorism; public diplomacy; the relationship between politics, information and armed conflict.
He is currently working on the role of information and communication in contemporary geopolitics.
Sackings At CDC Over Vaccines With Hedley Rees.
Hedley is the Managing Director and Lead Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specialising in the strategic design and management of preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains in the pharmaceutical and life science industries. His previous appointments include senior positions at Bayer UK, British Biotech, Vernalis, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and OSI Pharmaceuticals.
Hedley is also author of Wiley's Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, which published in 2011 and a second publication, available to purchase from September 2025 is Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain.
About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.
What stuck out for me is that Dr Monarez was a scientist - in the past 50 years the position was always a medical doctor. My experience is that scientists are there for the progress of science rather than society or the individual.
' ....The resignations, which coincided with a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to put new restrictions on updated Covid vaccines ...' ref NYT .
Does that mean she wanted a less restrictive age criteria to allow more information to be collected for future research - being a scientist she will be research focussed.
The FDA position now more aligns with the European/UK criteria.
Rebranding and repackaging and sacking does not change the contents of of those vials.