Share

You are a Critical Thinker

If you subscribe to INSIDE PHARMA, you are a critical thinker. That is good news for you, and me, as critical thinking is back in fashion.

The video below is from The World Today News, previously TNT News:

This is what is on offer:

Who Is Winning The Propaganda War With Dr Greg Simons.

Dr Greg Simons is a Professor based at the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication, Daffodil International University in Bangladesh. He has expertise on Russian mass media; terrorism; public diplomacy; the relationship between politics, information and armed conflict.

He is currently working on the role of information and communication in contemporary geopolitics.

Sackings At CDC Over Vaccines With Hedley Rees.

Hedley is the Managing Director and Lead Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specialising in the strategic design and management of preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains in the pharmaceutical and life science industries. His previous appointments include senior positions at Bayer UK, British Biotech, Vernalis, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and OSI Pharmaceuticals.

Hedley is also author of Wiley's Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, which published in 2011 and a second publication, available to purchase from September 2025 is Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain.

About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.

Leave a comment