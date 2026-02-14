Leave a comment

The Protagonists: Project Molecule - Epstein/Bill Gates Pandemic Planning and Financing.

Our topic today [four days ago] centres around the investigative work of Sayer Ji.

Sayer is the Founder of GreenMedInfo, Senior Advisor MAHA Action, Chairman Global Wellness Forum, and Cofounder Stand for Health Freedom.

Sayer writes that in In 2021, his research drew the attention of the Center for Countering Digital Hate - linked to Morgan McSweeney who has just resigned as the UK Prime Minister's Chief of Staff - which placed him on its most notorious "Disinformation Dozen" list. That designation triggered a wave of censorship, reputational attacks, deplatforming, and even legal pressure — tactics clearly meant to silence voices asking uncomfortable questions about Covid19.

According to Sayer, buried inside the Epstein files may be one of the biggest bombshells that no one yet is talking about: It is a blueprint for a 20-year financial architecture designed to turn pandemics into a profit center. Offshore vaccine funds. Pandemic reinsurance triggers. Donor-advised fund structures designed to profit under the cover of charity. Simulation programs. Career pipelines into pharma and the World Economic Forum.

Many roads led back to Epstein and his client - Bill Gates. It looks pretty clear Epstein was much more than a person Gates dined with once or twice. The emails pretty much prove, if authentic, that what happened during Covid was built years in advance - All running through Gates, JPMorgan, and Epstein and the organisations they controlled.

I’ll keep sharing these as and when time permits :O)

