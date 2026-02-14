INSIDE PHARMA

Brian Finney
10h

That was useful. As always follow the money, and pharma needs it.

I see the DARPA/military connection as no more than a easy route to funding. If Fauci says it's for the defence of the country then it's a low bar with Congress. Trump is using the same excuse with Greenland.

My view COVID cost UK circa £400 billion because of US funded research that was poorly managed - we need to put the claim to US to stand by their mistakes and pay up.

Clearly, given Fauci 's pre-emptive pardon by Boden they accept things had gone badly wrong.

