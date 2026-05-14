INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

Blame the fricking doctors for pushing every big pharma drug under the sun. Don't ever tell me doctors are some of the smartest people on the planet. Most are far from it. Most are completely brain dead when it comes to health and healing.

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1 reply by Hedley Rees
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
1d

My daughter has been Type 1 for 43 years - all fit and well as I write - UK based with its so called social medicine with prescriptions free at point of need for type 1s.

We have heard the US stories of can't afford insulin, and I don't doubt it; also even changing insulin because one company has a deal on this month - in UK we would never change out an insulin without careful consideration.

As i understand it pharma now have schemes in the US where they will provide insulin for a reasonable cost if you need it - its not often I acknowledged pharma social spirit.

But, if you have insurance then US was well in front of UK on the provision of insulin pumps and CGM(Continuous Glucose monitoring) - which makes life considerably better. After a concerted effort UK is now well up the league for insulin pumps etc.

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1 reply by Hedley Rees
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