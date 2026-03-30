INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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VladProtein
6h

selective memory

This fits with a mechanism in which positively charged LNPs first bind to fibrinogen, inducing a conformational change in the protein that activates platelets, which in turn activates the rest of ..

https://vladprotein.substack.com/p/advanced-materials

The Historical Bottom Line: We have known since 2011 that nanoparticles unfold fibrinogen. The "surprise" of the 2026 data is simply the scale and persistence of the resulting casts...

https://vladprotein.substack.com/p/weve-been-waiting-to-run-this-experiment

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