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A note on my consultancy role on AMSCI for Oxford Biomedica

I consulted to Oxford BioMedica and the UK Office for Life Sciences on the AMSCI bid (2013) because I thought we were building medicines capacity in the public interest. Parts of that work were later folded into government and industry success stories, including around COVID-era gene-modified technologies, without my knowledge or consent. That did not reflect my full advice, and it is not a model I can now stand behind.

What bothered me then, and bothers me more now, is the familiar pattern: public money de-risks private platforms, the caveats get stripped out, and the story that’s left is a clean little triumph narrative. That may be good for ministers, civil servants, and corporate marketing teams, but it is not good enough for patients, taxpayers, or the professionals whose work gets repackaged to legitimise it. If we are serious about medicines policy, we need to stop pretending that “innovation” automatically equals public value.

That is why I keep coming back to penicillin. The wartime penicillin project worked because government stewardship, scientific openness, and industrial cooperation were aligned to a public purpose, not to a slick commercial story. We have drifted a long way from that model. Today, too much of medicines policy still treats public funding as a way to underwrite private optionality, then rewrites the history as if the outcome were inevitable, virtuous, and sufficiently “innovative.”

The deeper problem is not just one company or one programme. It is a policy habit: public support is used to build strategic capacity, but the public story is later narrowed into a triumphal tale of innovation, jobs, and competitiveness. That story is convenient because it makes everything look clean. It leaves out the part where the state takes the early risk, private actors capture the upside, and the original caveats disappear from view.

That is exactly why the penicillin story still matters. The real lesson is not nostalgia; it is structure. The wartime penicillin effort worked because government stewardship, scientific openness, and industrial cooperation were aligned to a public purpose, not a market script. If we want a medicines system that serves patients and taxpayers instead of just polishing balance sheets, we need to recover that logic and apply it to the present.

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