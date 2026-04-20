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The Wrong Conspiracy: Why Sasha Latypova’s DoD Theory Misses the Real Scandal

Sasha Latypova has built a large and loyal audience by arguing that COVID mRNA vaccines were never properly regulated — that a U.S. Department of Defence contracting mechanism quietly replaced the FDA’s oversight role. She deserves a serious answer, not dismissal. This piece gives her one — and then explains why the structural failure she’s pointing at is real, but the mechanism she’s identified isn’t.

The Argument That Launched a Thousand Substacks

Latypova spent twenty-five years in pharmaceutical R&D and brings genuine industry credentials. Her central claim runs roughly as follows: DoD procured COVID vaccines through “Other Transaction Authority” (OTA) contracts that classified products as “prototypes,” stripping them of normal 21 CFR manufacturing requirements and turning FDA oversight into “regulatory theater.”

This argument is serious enough to take seriously. Which is exactly why it needs examining — because under that examination, it falls apart on one specific and decisive point.

The Theory Has No Passport

OTA contracts are a US federal procurement mechanism. They have no legal jurisdiction, analogue, or extraterritorial reach in any country outside the United States.”

The UK’s MHRA issued its Temporary (Conditional)) Authorisation on 2 December 2020 under Regulation 174 of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 — explicitly post-Brexit domestic law, reviewed by the Commission on Human Medicines, with GMP compliance and pharmacovigilance obligations binding on Pfizer from day one. No EMA delegation. No Pentagon contract in sight.

The EMA issued a Conditional Marketing Authorisation under Regulation (EC) No 726/2004 — with monthly safety reports and manufacturing batch controls legally required as conditions of continued authorisation. Australia, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Singapore, South Korea — each applied their own statutory framework.

A 2025 scoping review in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Policy and Practice mapped 24 distinct regulatory pathways across 20 countries. GMP compliance was a stated requirement in 92% of them. These were not co-ordinated by Washington.

Global Regulatory Capture: An Extraordinary Claim

To make the OTA theory coherent globally, you need to believe the MHRA, EMA, TGA, Health Canada, PMDA, and ANVISA — each independently — were all simultaneously captured by the US Department of Defence.”

Latypova’s framework simply does not address this. It cannot, because OTA has no mechanism through which it could reach these agencies. The theory is constructed entirely within US federal law. Applied to the post-Brexit MHRA, operating its own regulatory apparatus for the first time, the argument has no purchase whatsoever.

The Dutch Case: A Jurisdiction Problem

Latypova is named as a proposed expert witness in the Dutch civil case in Leeuwarden against Bourla, Gates, Rutte and fourteen others. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal to hear expert witnesses pre-trial on April 9, 2026 — the substantive hearing is now scheduled for October 22.

The jurisdiction problem should be obvious: the OTA theory is a creature of US federal procurement law. A Dutch court operating under Dutch civil law, reviewing conduct governed by EU Regulation (EC) No 726/2004, has no legal framework within which to apply it.

What IS Worth Scrutinising

None of this means the COVID vaccine regulatory process was clean. The legitimate questions are CMC (regulations covering the integrity of the entire supply chain) and pharmacovigilance (regulations covering response to serious adverse events) questions — and they don’t need a conspiracy to be serious:

• Lot-to-lot manufacturing consistency — signals in adverse event data that vary by lot number are not easily explained away

• Biodistribution data — pre-authorisation LNP studies were limited in scope; whether they were adequate for global mass vaccination is a legitimate scientific debate

• Post-market commitment fulfilment — conditional MAs carry legally binding post-authorisation obligations; the extent to which these were met on agreed timelines deserves public accounting

• Data completeness — the Pfizer FOIA documents raise genuine publication ethics questions that carry weight without the DoD framing

The Structural Story Latypova Misses

Here is the real scandal — the one visible to anyone who has watched the industry’s structural deterioration over thirty years.

The regulatory system was asked to move at pandemic speed. But the industry it was regulating had spent three decades dismantling in-house manufacturing and quality expertise. Financialisation drove outsourcing. Outsourcing fragmented CMC knowledge. The hollowing-out of internal QA capability — driven by Wall Street’s preference for asset-light models — meant that even manufacturers acting in good faith were operating with thinner quality infrastructure than a product of this scale warranted.

Regulators were not captured. They were trying to do their jobs with incomplete dossiers, against an impossible timeline, reviewing products from an industry whose manufacturing foundations had been quietly eroded. That is the structural failure. It is systemic, not conspiratorial. Latypova cannot tell this story because her framework requires intentional fraud to explain everything. Structural degradation is less satisfying than a smoking gun. It is also more accurate.

What Actually Matters Now

• Whether the October 2026 Leeuwarden hearing produces substantive rulings on vaccine injury claims — separating legitimate injury cases from the bioweapon framing

• Whether EMA’s public assessments show conditional MA post-authorisation obligations were met on schedule

• Whether any serious regulatory inquiry examines lot-to-lot consistency data and whether batch-level signals were acted upon with appropriate speed

The questions worth asking are regulatory and structural. The OTA theory is neither — it is a US procurement story dressed as a global fraud. Serious people deserve a more rigorous frame.

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