INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
2hEdited

I think you’ve written about and discussed the subject of the capture of the regulatory agencies, in particular the MHRA, fairly extensively. Of course there was international fraud. That’s why claiming an emergency was so crucial, because they knew they would never get their harmful mRNA products through the gates otherwise. They needed to lower the standards, and the pharmaceutical companies certainly didn’t want liabilities for these products.

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1 reply by Hedley Rees
Nadine Connock's avatar
Nadine Connock
3h

"Regulators were not captured"...?! Now that's a conspiratorial statement. In the case of New Zealand, regulator capture is so insidious that even our version of the US FOIA has our Ombudsman and every other supposed watchdog or 'protection' mechanism either defunded, disetablished or gagged so tight even a Royal Commission Inquiry wouldn't extend the terms of reference to include the Pfizer contract out of breaching non-disclosure and uphold harmless indemnity clauses. There is fantastic work being done on regulatory capture and that comment seems concerningly conspiratorial given your level of knowledge and is certainly not a naive throw out thing for you to say surely?

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1 reply by Hedley Rees
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