There's more to stopping SARS-CoV-2 jabs and perpetrators—who's going to clean up the regulatory mess?
Regulators have been infiltrated and hollowed out...
The jabs must be stopped, of course
It goes without saying that the jabs must be stopped all around the world. The evidence is overwhelming and mounting as we speak. The perpetrators must be dealt with in Nuremberg II fashion, no questioning that.
Take a look at this below though - how are essential medicines going to remain safe and effective in the ligh…