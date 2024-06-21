Article from yesterday:

Check this out guys:

It begins:

“For a third time, Sarepta Therapeutics has convinced a top Food and Drug Administration official to overrule the prevailing view of their staff and approve a drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

On Thursday evening, the FDA announced it expanded the approval of Elevidys, Sarepta’s Duchenne gene therapy, to cover nearly all patients, regardless of age or wheelchair status, despite the fact that the drug failed a large, Phase 3 trial last year.

That decision, documents concurrently released by the agency show, was made almost exclusively by Peter Marks, the agency’s director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. He overruled three review teams and two top lieutenants, who wrote that the data Sarepta submitted “cast significant uncertainty regarding the benefits of treatment.”

Can that really be true? The head of mRNA jab approvals ignoring his staff’s expert opinions!!!

As you’d expect, I’ve been calling out Marks for a very long time. This is a post from nearly a year ago:

This is another one:

Is there anything positive can we take from this?

Absolutely! Marks’ face is right smack bang in the frame. He’s been in front of Congress, which is a start, but was not nailed. We must keep the heat on. Please share this if you can and feel like it:

Share

The positive is that this is not a faceless group of elites doing this. It is a person clearly identified. If you live in the US, then you can call him out to the politicians who support you. The evidence is overwhelming.

Meanwhile, I’ve got my own battle with the FDA

I’ve been researching the FDA website to find out about the Pfizer facility inspections that should have been carried out, but weren’t.

It has become really interesting in the cat and mouse way. That will be the subject of a further post, once I’ve got my ducks in a row (apologies for the mixed metaphors).

Leave a comment