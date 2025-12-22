INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ceejay's avatar
ceejay
10h

So it's taken them 12 months to withdraw the product since the meeting?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture