Share

The UK Column Interview begins:

“Two highly experienced pharmaceutical professionals, with very different careers in the industry, are drawn together as their individual knowledge and research shows that both governments and the industry are not telling the truth about Covid-19 vaccine safety.

Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans are delighted to be able to bring to our viewers and listeners a fascinating, though profoundly troubling, interview with Alexandra (Sasha) Latypova, a former pharmaceutical industry executive who has worked with many companies including Pfizer. Brian and Debi are also joined by Hedley Rees, who kindly facilitated this interview with Sasha.”

Watch the whole thing here:

Leave a comment

Share