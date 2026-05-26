What happened

Tracy Beth Høeg, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), announced on 15 May 2026 via X: “Today marked 6 months as head of CDER at FDA & today I was fired.” She told outlets she was first asked to resign, refused, and was then dismissed. She said the order came from “someone way above their pay grade,” suggesting it originated outside the FDA itself.

Context

Her firing came just days after FDA Commissioner Marty Makary resigned, amid reported White House unhappiness with his tenure. The departure was part of a broader shake-up — the acting head of the biologics division (Katherine Szarama) and the FDA Chief of Staff also departed simultaneously.

Possible reasons

No official explanation was given, but reporting points to a few factors:

She had recently clashed with FDA staff over the approval of Sanofi’s type 1 diabetes drug Tzield, blocking a label expansion that staff supported — creating friction

She was a Makary ally, and his resignation may have triggered a wider clean-out of his appointees

Her unconventional background (sports medicine physician and epidemiologist, no prior drug regulation experience) had drawn scrutiny

Her replacement as acting CDER director is Dr. Michael Davis, the former deputy director. Høeg was the fifth person to lead CDER in under a year, reflecting the ongoing leadership instability at the agency.

What was she doing on NAMs

During her six months heading CDER, Høeg was involved in driving the FDA’s NAMs agenda (Use of New Approach Methodologies in Drug Development), which was one of the more substantive policy areas under her tenure. Key things she was associated with:

Draft Guidance on NAMs (March 2026)

CDER issued a draft guidance in March 2026 titled “General Considerations for the Use of New Approach Methodologies in Drug Development.” This was the primary deliverable under her watch — a validation framework for sponsors wanting to use NAMs (organoids, organs-on-chips, in silico modelling, 2D/3D in vitro systems) in place of, or alongside, animal studies in regulatory submissions. It set out four core principles: context of use, human biological relevance, technical characterisation, and fit-for-purpose.

Broader Strategic Direction

This guidance fed into a wider FDA roadmap to reduce animal testing announced in April 2025 — before Høeg became CDER director — with the goal of making animal studies “the exception rather than the norm within three to five years.” Høeg carried that agenda forward through the draft guidance.

Congressional Context

Separately, a bipartisan FDA Modernization Act 3.0 was moving through Congress during this period, which would require FDA to formally update its regulations to replace references to “animal testing” with “nonclinical testing” — consistent with what the draft guidance was already encouraging in practice.

So NAMs work was one of the more constructive things happening under her leadership, even as her tenure was otherwise controversial. Given my supply chain and CMC background, the NAMs shift has significant implications for nonclinical development strategy and IND-enabling packages — the draft guidance is worth reading if you haven’t already.

I’m concerned that the fda is losing good leadership (Makary, Prasad, Høeg, Tidmarsh) due to political lobbying.

The recent departures aren’t random — they follow a recognisable pattern of political appointees clashing with industry interests and then being removed. Vinay Prasad left after intense criticism from drugmakers, patients and investors. Høeg explicitly said she “didn’t give in to any pressures to approve drugs when it wasn’t appropriate” — and was fired shortly after blocking the Sanofi Tzield label expansion against staff recommendation. Whether that specific decision was right or wrong, the optics of a drug regulator being removed after refusing an approval are deeply problematic.

The Structural Problem

The FDA has always faced regulatory capture risk — the revolving door between industry and agency is well documented. What’s different now is the speed and visibility of the churn. CDER has had five directors in under a year. That kind of instability makes it almost impossible to:

Maintain institutional memory on complex review decisions

Defend scientifically grounded positions against external pressure

Retain career scientists who see political appointees overruled or removed

The Counterargument

Some of the departed figures were themselves controversial — Prasad and Høeg were both aligned with RFK Jr. and held heterodox views on vaccines and established therapies. Critics would argue the FDA needs stability and scientific orthodoxy restored, not just defended from industry.

The Net Effect

Regardless of where individuals stood politically, the constant leadership turnover hollows out the agency’s capacity. Industry may win individual battles through lobbying pressure, but a weakened FDA ultimately increases regulatory unpredictability — which is bad for everyone, including industry. From a pharma supply chain and CMC perspective, regulatory uncertainty at CDER translates directly into delayed approvals, inconsistent guidance, and harder planning decisions for sponsors.

It’s a systemic problem that goes beyond any one administration.

The world cannot go on with this amount of churn in what is, from my professional observations and experience, an FDA returning to its former gold standard status.

Someone needs to tell President Donald Trump!

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