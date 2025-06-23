Share

Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain is written and in production at Wiley

It will be published on September 17th. This is the Description (not written by me!):

“Effective and insightful solutions to the most pressing supply chain challenges facing pharmaceutical companies today

In Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, veteran biotech supply chain strategist, Hedley Rees, delivers a reasoned and systematic solution to the most widespread and relevant challenges in the pharmaceutical supply chain. The book explains the deeply rooted issues within pharma supply chains and the modus operandi of the industry while also discussing effective solutions to the underlying causes that led to widespread system breakdown.

The author applies modern methods of product development and commercial supply successfully used by leaders in the field. He provides real-world examples of ways to make the delivery of medicines to patients efficient and effective.

Readers will also find:

A clear explanation of the development, manufacture, and delivery of drugs to patients

Comprehensive explorations of the issues and challenges to the current supply chain system paired with effective solutions

Expert witness accounts, anecdotes, case studies and examples of pharmaceutical supply chain difficulties and solutions

Complete treatments of how to adapt supply chain techniques to a pharmaceutical era dominated by biologics and advanced therapies

Perfect for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals working in drug development, Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain [link] to Waterstones in the UK)] will also benefit industry professionals with a responsibility for the logistics, commercial supply, manufacturing, regulation, quality management, finance, and marketing of pharmaceuticals.”

That’s it :O)

Hedley

