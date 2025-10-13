Great News!

I’m more than delighted to share this news with you. Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain is now published in the United States!

Below is taken from the Introduction to the book:

What Should You Expect to Take Away from This Book?

By the end of this book, readers will be reassured that serendipity (the assumption that drugs come to market by accident) is no friend when it comes to developing new products for end-user markets. The age-old popular belief that medicines are discovered by accident during scientific experimentation, will be proven to be an invalid assumption. The truth is that to bring a drug (medicine) to market, there needs to be intense collaboration between many actors, and this collaboration MUST be stage-managed from the start, as a complete program of interrelated activities.

In the chapters that follow, I shall prove that creating a medicine requires the same blend of skills, knowledge, and experience as developing an aircraft, automobile, aero-engine, or silicon chip. In proving this, this book’s ambition is to convince readers that there is not a moment to lose. The wheels of change must begin to turn with ever-greater velocity, as health care professionals and the patients they serve, are empowered to regain their rightful place in the development of new drugs.

To accomplish this, we will explore a new way to develop, manufacture, and distribute prescription medicines—not a new way to develop products, however. In fact, the ideas are not new at all; we merely recognize that the development of medicines should be treated in the same way as any other product bound for end-user markets. There is a tried-and-tested approach to bringing products successfully to market, defined by exemplar industrial sectors such as semiconductors, automotive, and aerospace.

This model has been adopted across numerous industry sectors following the revolution that began in Japan in the 1950s. Then, the world learned that a steely focus on the product end user and their value-for-money proposition could deliver remarkable business success. This is the overarching message that readers should take away from this book. With that knowledge, it should become clear that the entire curricula adopted by schools of learning preparing students for entry into the world of pharmaceuticals and life sciences needs to change radically before the transformative change we seek can gain traction.

Impossible as radical change for the better may seem, there is no other avenue to pursue. There are certain essential medicinal products that the world cannot do without. Even patients following non-pharmaceutical medical interventions based on consuming natural, herbal, homeopathic, or other solutions, will need assurance of safety as an absolute minimum. That safety is not only when an unknown substance is passed safe, but also on the quality of production and distribution continuing thereafter.

It continues:

Who Should Benefit from Reading This Book?

The intent of the book is to provide learning for several groups:

Health professionals, nurses, doctors, and surgeons who would benefit from a broader knowledge of how their healthcare systems interface with the pharmaceutical industry, and how mutual improvements could be made. Professionals working in drug research, development, commercial supply, regulatory affairs, quality, finance, and marketing who would benefit from a deeper knowledge of the drug lifecycle and how the supply chain contributes to company performance. Crucially, knowledge of strategic approaches to building stakeholder value would be of great benefit. Students of applied sciences, health care, and medicine, for example. With a much better understanding of the practicalities of the industry, career choices would become more defined, and job performance post-graduation would be improved through greater awareness of the challenges and opportunities involved. Patients who are motivated to gain a clear understanding of the modus operandi of the pharmaceutical industry so that they may gain valuable insights in relation to their health and wellbeing. Investors in the industry will learn new ways of carrying out due diligence on the supply chain robustness and integrity of the supply chains of prospective investment candidates. Lawyers/attorneys, whether representing defendants or plaintiffs, will find new sources of evidence in places they did not even know existed. Executive leadership would benefit from greater awareness of operating practices in pharmaceutical supply chains, so that they may sleep more soundly at night.

With such an eclectic mix of prospective readers, it is vital that the bar is set at the lowest common denominator. Therefore, no more than a secondary level of education and a desire to get to the heart of the subject matter are required. For those who have managed to clear that particular bar, into tertiary education and beyond, please excuse any content that may seem over-simplified. This is all in the name of maximizing audience understanding.

You don’t need to buy the book

The book is for those who would benefit from reading it. If that’s not you, do you know someone described in the list above? Of particular relevance are lawyers/attorneys/investors.

Here it is on Amazon.com: Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

If you live elsewhere, please go to your local Amazon site to find it.

If you are in the UK, as well as Amazon, Waterstones website will have it: Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain (Hardback)

Updates to follow :O)!

Thanks, Hedley

