This is it, folks:

Many of you reading this may feel a touch of disbelief at the notion of anything ‘transformational’ in the pharmaceutical industry. Please, try to resist making judgement for the time being, while I say a couple of things.

For those who see this as an important step in educating current and future generations in radical improvement in ways to deal with human health and wellness, I’m with you there.

Section I of the book gives readers the foundational knowledge required to understand Sections II and III.

Section II explains over four decades of patents replacing patients in drug development. In a nutshell, chasing patented molecules resulted in massive failures in drugs coming to market. The section finishes off with a heavily nuanced and referenced assessment of the issues thus created.

Section III presents a paradigm shift required to replace patents with patients. This aims to reverse four decades of system decline with a new, clinician-led way to treat patient health and support wellness.

More to come over the coming months, as the publishing process proceeds.

Regards,

Hedley

