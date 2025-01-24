Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
Even if it starts now, it will take four decades of radical change
I’m very, very excited
Can’t put into words how excited I am about finishing this book for Wiley:
It is not a book for the general public. It is about re-educating current and future generations of graduate level students, researchers, and professionals.
This includes: Healthcare professionals; professionals working in drug research, development, and commercial supply; graduates of applied sciences, healthcare, and medicine; lawyers/attorneys; investors in the industry; executive leadership.
It’s written, now it has to go through the publishing process. Will keep subscribers updated on progress.
Cheers,
Hedley
Congratulations on a remarkable accomplishment in lieu of the crime against humanity caused by the NOVEL m-rna covid gene therapy.
I'm sure your text was designed to make sure professionals stay within ethical guidelines.