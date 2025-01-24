I’m very, very excited

Can’t put into words how excited I am about finishing this book for Wiley:

It is not a book for the general public. It is about re-educating current and future generations of graduate level students, researchers, and professionals.

This includes: Healthcare professionals; professionals working in drug research, development, and commercial supply; graduates of applied sciences, healthcare, and medicine; lawyers/attorneys; investors in the industry; executive leadership.

It’s written, now it has to go through the publishing process. Will keep subscribers updated on progress.

Cheers,

Hedley

