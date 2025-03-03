Leave a comment

Can you believe the complete lack of compassion from UK Government?

This is akin to asking people who lost family and friends during World War 2 to ‘reflect’ on their loss, and forget it ever happened; to forgive the perpetrators who went to war against them, and go about their daily business.

Hopefully, you are with me when I say that cannot be allowed to happen, never, ever. Even if you were not badly affected by the COVID lockdowns, PCR testing, warp speed injection injuries and death, and all the awful rest of it, we would be completely insensitive if we did not feel the pain of others affected.

There is one way to fight back

11 am yesterday, I was interviewed by the makers of the documentary ‘Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion”

The trailer is here, on YouTube:

They are working on a second film to coincide with the COVID-19 Day of Reflection, 2025.

I don’t know the content, or any links to it as yet, so this is to ask you to keep an eye out.

What I do know is what I said in my own 90 second contribution on the film. I was asked to answer a specific question on AstraZeneca and MHRA claiming that there was no difference in SARS-CoV-2 injections from two separate manufacturers, so they felt justified in saying they were identical, and sold them both for UK residents to be jabbed with.

What they must know, but did not say, is that there is a mantra in the biologics industry that ‘the process is the product’.

This means that different manufacturing processes, even if they appear the same, will produce a clinically different product. That is because biologics are so sensitive to their environmental conditions, there is no predicting how they will behave in different vessels, transfer tubing, and with temperature variation, for example.

As an aside also, this applies to all the SARS-CoV-2 injections - they cannot be swopped as if they are all identical. How shocking is that?

