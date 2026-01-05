INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
21h

And we have actual progress in accordance with the plan- MHRA approved sa mRNA for a Covid booster

sa= self amplifying - enters the cell and lasts longer than mRNA. by replicating inside the cell. Looks like another that I will be not so politely declining. Just can't believe this bunch of morons.

And that's before we get to the manufacturing issues with mRNA ie DNA over the limit, SV40 present - SV40 downgrades the p53 gene which is a cancer suppressor - so I am told.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-uk-approves-experimental?utm_campaign=email-half-post&r=2gkrwp&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Hedley Rees and others
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
16h

The sane, imho, who saw the mrna outcome, would have ditched the idea. At least till 'real' science could 'fix' the issues, if possible. Not just for the $$$. But that seems too logical. They are doubling down instead. My brain hurts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture