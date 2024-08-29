[Note from Hedley: Guys, free subscribers. I am going to move back to paid posts as well as free. I have 123 paid subscribers and 6,407 in total. That just under a 2% paid subscription rate. If I was working for a publisher, I’d be fired by now. It’s just lucky I can’t fire myself. Me thinks the supply chain issues are going to move centre stage soon, so why not consider $5/month to help me keep doing this :O)]