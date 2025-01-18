Massive shout out

We begin with a massive shout out to Cheryl Grainger (Twitter handle ) and Debi Evans (UK Column Blog) for unearthing this little bombshell:

UK MHRA to recognise medicine approvals including from FDA and EMA

“The new recognition routes will provide a fast-track UK application process for products already licensed in the trusted partner markets listed above, with the MHRA retaining responsibility for approving such accelerated applications. The new routes will build on the MHRA’s existing European Commission (EC) Decision Reliance Procedure, which enables marketing authorisation applications for Great Britain to be based on the European Commission’s decision to grant an EU centralised marketing authorisation and the applicant to receive an accelerated decision from the MHRA within 67 days or less. It also complements the UK national authorisation process and accelerated access route, the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP).”

Remember this?:

Quote: “Background

The government has set out an ambition to cement the UK’s position as a science superpower with a series of new commitments. The creation of ARIA will complement the work of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) while building on the government’s ambitious R&D Roadmap published in July 2020.

In November 2020, the Spending Review set out the government’s plan to invest £14.6 billion in R&D in 2021 to 2022, building towards the government’s target of 2.4% of GDP being spent on R&D across the UK economy by 2027, the current OECD average. Achieving this ambition will drive long-term economic growth, support the UK’s position as a global force in science and innovation, and create wider benefits for society.”

Keeping on banging the drum

Folks, please, you’ve got to believe me—UK Government (and MHRA) is working hand in glove with Big Pharma, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, plus other evil actors. Whether you think these are bioweapons, or not, this is being coordinated globally from the UK.

So, that’s why I’m keeping on banging this drum—taking a US-centric view of what’s going on, and pinning things on the US Department of Defense, is counter-productive. All efforts must be focussed on exposing, and bringing to justice, those who are driving this through the UK. Check out below:

We’ve got UK Government with a policy to build a life sciences powerhouse

UK MHRA, now the world’s only Sovereign regulatory authority with the power to submit changes to legislation, ‘enabling’ the pharma industry.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, employing CEO of MHRA up to mid-2019, with Bill Gates having UK Government Ministers on speed-dial.

Jeremy Farrar, former Director, UKs Wellcome Trust, now Chief Scientist at the W.H.O., creating a lucrative market for the jabs.

Sir Richard Sykes, former CEO, GSK and Chair Vaccine Task Force, who masterminded the global launch of the jabs from the UK.

Need I go on???

What does recognising other regulators approvals mean?

Put simply, it means MHRA will be able approve any drug in the world, without access to the information it would need to evaluate the drug’s safety, efficacy and quality.

It’s going to be chaos of the deadly variety, and you heard it here second, after Cheryl and Debi told us above.

Share INSIDE PHARMA