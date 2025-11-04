INSIDE PHARMA

35m

Interesting choice of word they have there Hedley. A catapult is a weapon, used for launching projeectiles..

Not what I associate with caring for people.

Strokes chin, I wonder if it also an intentional Trojan horse..... It's inappropriate anywhere but right in the town centre?

2h

I’m glad I do not, yet live near a bio lab or AI data center. Yet. Even out here in the sticks that possibility looms as our county realizes it’s going broke. However. The containment of biohazards bit at the end. That gave me a flashback to when I worked in a VA hospital research lab. We had biohazardous material we had to bag up in a appropriate bag. And then wearing appropriate PP gear we had to take the bag to…..a shed in the back of the building. That when you opened it, was overflowing with biohazard bags with that yellow hazard sign all over the place. Leaking bags. A tiny shed. No lock. Our biohazard containment system. One of the many things that caused me to eventually exit the whole research industry thing. I made the mistake of complaining about the shed one time. Got heavily reprimanded. That was the extent of the response.

I feel for the town in this scenario. Lots of leaky sheds in its future I suspect.

