(First published June 2023)

Does Stevenage Town Centre know what’s coming its way?

This is what’s coming down the line for Stevenage Town Centre:

It begins:

“UK-based biotechnology company Autolus Therapeutics is building a facility, named The Nucleus, in Stevenage, UK, for the manufacturing of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer treatment.

The facility is intended to provide good manufacturing practice (GMP) capacity for the development and commercial supply of Autolus’ investigational CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, Obecabtagene autoleucel (Obe-cel, AUTO1).

The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult facility, an existing cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility in Stevenage, is supporting the initial global commercial launch capacity for Obe-cel until the CAR T-cell production facility is opened.

The first construction phase of the facility was completed in record time in December 2022 and the facility is expected to begin GMP operations in the second half of 2023. It is expected to process 2,000 treatments each year and generate 400 job opportunities in Stevenage.”

What does Autolus have in the pipeline?

From the Autolus website we have their clinical trial pipeline, here:

Six development candidates listed, five in Phase 1 = safety testing.

Safety testing is designed to do what it says on the tin—find out if they are safe to administer to humans. They won’t tell them if they actually work.

On that basis, these five development candidates are at least seven years away from proving they work, and that’s being generous. Given the massive challenges of manufacturing these therapies, it’s unlikely they will ever get to market.

Then, the one candidate at Phase 2 is described as “An Open-label, Multi-centre, Phase Ib/II Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of AUTO1, a CAR T Cell Treatment Targeting CD19, in Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.”

If we take a look on the Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult Clinical Trial Database (below), we see Autolus, and that the study, NCT04404660, is “Recruiting”. This means they are trying to find patients to enter the study. That can take months and months, given the low incidence of the disease:

Who is Autolus partnered with, not Moderna, surely!!!

Well, well, well, take a look below:

Working in partnership to accelerate the development of immunotherapies

Moderna is there, plus investment firm Blackstone Life Sciences, plus a number of other dodgy operators.

Oh, and what have we here? The Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult crops up again. Pies and fingers spring to mind, plus mor dodgy dealings, allegedly:

Leveraging an experienced team in cell therapy manufacture and logistics

What does this mean for Stevenage Town Centre?

Well, since Autolus is running clinical trials, they must manufacture clinical trial material and send it to clinical investigator sites, presumably mainly in the UK. That means lipid nano particles (LNPs) and a host of other potentially hazardous chemicals and biologic materials entering the Town Centre and leaving it.

In the UK, they will need to comply with Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) regulations. Risk assessments are a key requirement, as you would expect. Have they been carried out? Who knows…

…then there is the need for containment of any biohazards produced by the manufacturing processes themselves.

There’s more to come on this, and other questions over Stevenage as a location for gene therapy production. Stay in touch…