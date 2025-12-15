[first published June 2023]

On the surface, this seems an excellent idea

This new initiative from UK Government seems an excellent idea:

Government response to consultation on proposals to support the regulation of medicines manufactured at the Point of Care. This is how it’s described:

“New types of innovative products, such as those with very short shelf lives, are required to be manufactured and supplied at the point where a patient receives care (POC). The current human medicines legislation is geared for products which can be manufactured at a very small number of sites and supplied globally. In contrast, POC products, may only have a shelf-life of minutes or need to be highly personalised, so have to be manufactured on demand when the patient is present. This could mean manufacturing a POC product at hundreds of sites across the UK alone. A new regulatory framework will support the manufacture and supply of these innovative products.”

Are these weasel words?

It basically says these ‘innovative products’ can’t be manufactured like other medicinal products, so they will do something different. That something different is to throw away the rule book and do something never attempted before.

This is par for the course—weasel words to justify their political ends. In this case, they are planning on taking mRNA based products out of manufacturing regulation—so they can do what they did with the SARS-CoV-2 injections. The pharma manufacturers will then be able to ship the frozen injections, not finished manufactured, to hospital pharmacies for them to do the finishing operations.

Hang on though. Up until now, the ‘small number of sites’ are the only ones with the knowledge and skills of how to manufacture and distribute medicinal products—where will the hospital pharmacy get them from?

I raised that question with MHRAs Ian Rees a few weeks ago:

We had the call he requested in the email. Apparently, the Care Quality Commission was going to regulate the manufacture? Some chance of that!

I’ve heard nothing since, and Ian Rees retires next month, so not expecting anything back.

This is lunacy

It is impossible to overstate the lunacy of what is going on here, but they are doing it just the same. The problem they have is the RNA is so fragile and unstable, that they have to encapsulate it in lipid nanoparticles (LNP). Even then, this is so early stage that the fragility remains even with LNP. That’s why the weasel words are required to let hospital pharmacies try to solve the problem away from prying eyes.

What’s to be done?

All that can be done is to keep pushing for absolute cessation of mRNA injections for C19, followed by cession of the entire crop of gene therapy products pending adults re-entering the room to remediate matters.

Stay tuned, this is a moving feast, sorry, fiasco :O)