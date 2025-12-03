We begin with the article: Tough choices to reduce

Ebola transmission

Tough choices to reduce Ebola transmission, published in Nature, 13th November 2014, speaks to the work that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had been carrying out in Africa from early 2000s, in the name of global health.

If you scan through it, it could easily be applied to the SARS-CoV-2 debacle we have been through.

Take a look at the team that created the article, with their job titles at the time:

Christopher J. M. Whitty, is chief scientific adviser at the UK Department for International Development.

Jeremy Farrar, is director of the Wellcome Trust in London, UK.

Neil Ferguson is professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, UK.

W. John Edmunds is professor of infectious-disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK.

Peter Piot is director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK.

Melissa Leach is director of the Institute for Development Studies in Brighton, UK.

Sally C. Davies is chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser at the UK Department of Health.

You should recognise Whitty, Farrar, Ferguson and Davies as familiar names in the fear mongering campaign.

Trevor Mundel added the Big Pharma clout

Prior to the article, Trevor Mundel, President, Global Health joined Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2011. Here is Mundel speaking at the John Hopkins University March 2014: Trevor Mundel: Global Health Needs Innovation

Here is Mundel again, speaking more recently:

Developing COVID-19 therapeutics: An investment that needs to happen.

He says, “Yes, there are comparable examples going back to the Second World War. Pharmas worked with governments to accelerate the identification and development of antibiotics based on Alexander Fleming’s initial discoveries from the late 1920s. This collaboration played a critical role in saving the lives of wounded soldiers.” That is twisting the truth, as he has missed out the fact that it took from 1928 to 1943 (15 years) to bring penicillin to the world – lying by omission.

Then, Ian Hudson, CEO of MHRA, joined BMGF in 2019:

Ian Hudson, Senior Advisor, Integrated Development

“Dr. Ian Hudson has a leading role on the team in areas that include optimizing clinical studies and strengthening regulatory systems in Africa and other low-resource regions, particularly for malaria, polio, and COVID-19 drugs.”

“Ian was a practicing pediatrician before joining SmithKline Beecham in 1989 to work in research and development. In 2001, he joined the UK government’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Service (MHRA), where he served as director of licensing and then CEO. Ian was the UK delegate to the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency’s Management Board, CHMP, later becoming its vice chair. He was also an honorary senior lecturer in clinical pharmacology at the University of London and served as chair of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities.”

Hudson mysteriously set up this self-elected organisation in 2016 (was he moonlighting?): International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA).

The link above show its history going back to 2012:

“In May 2012, before the 65th World Health Assembly in Geneva, more than 30 medicines regulatory authorities participated in a seminar promoted by Brazil aimed at stimulating a debate among health officials and the diplomatic community on how to improve cooperation among medicines regulatory authorities. The discussion highlighted the importance of better promoting and coordinating international cooperation among medicines regulatory authorities in order to strengthen dialogue, facilitate the wider exchange of reliable and comparable information, encourage greater leveraging of the resources/work products of other authorities, and promote better informed risk-based allocation of authorities’ resources. These efforts would strengthen the quality, safety and efficacy of medicinal products globally.”

A certain irony

The irony is that the regulatory authorities (FDA/EMA/PMDA/MHRA/ANVISA etc) were already fully harmonized and ICMRA was the Trojan Horse for them to infiltrate and contaminate global country regulatory bodies – with great success!

The current Chair of ICMRA is Ms Emer Cooke, also Executive Director of EMA: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/about-us/who-we-are/executive-director.

This is a giant conflict of interest, isn’t it?

Then we have this, which explains how the UK is pivotal to the Gates/Fauci/Collins/Farrar scam:

UKs Vaccine Task Force was set up at the behest of Sir Patrick Vallance, Note the UK Government and key players involved – Vallance, Whitty, Jonathan Van Tam.

Then that became:

Bold new life sciences vision sets path for UK to build on pandemic response and deliver life-changing innovations to patients

Now the Task Force is being absorbed into the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), headed up by Dr Jenny Harris, former Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, and regular member of the Government’s daily news briefings on rising SARS-CoV-2 infections supposedly set to kill millions, lockdowns, masks, and all the other stuff we know were diametrically opposite to what should have been done.

More can be found here: Vaccine Taskforce: UK Health Security Agency:

Finally, we have UKs Head of the Wellcome Trust, Fauci’s ex-US equivalent Sir Jeremy Farrar’s Sinister Plot

Quote from the article taken from his book: “Covid-19 is to be the catalyst for a re-ordered world. ‘My preference would be to streamline the architecture of global health with the WHO in the middle of the web, convening, advising, guiding and providing an emergency response . . . Crumbs from the table will not cut it in the era of pandemics.’”

Finally, we have the new Chair of UKs body charged with bringing a shedload of mRNA products to the world—the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. Check the clinical trials database it maintains. It demonstrates how little progress is being made, hence outright fraud was the only solution!

Press release: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult appoints Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, as Chair of the Board.

Finally, a ray of hope

Andrew Bridgen MP’s brilliant speech below, if you haven’t already seen it. I was at the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on vaccine damage convened by Sir Christopher Chope. Andrew was there and spoke to the vaccine injured with conviction and sensitivity. More politicians like this, PLEASE.