INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward's avatar
Edward
3h

My God! This IS the worst crime in History, thus far.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Hedley Rees and others
Phillip Bartleman449562's avatar
Phillip Bartleman449562
3h

Ha ha ha Jonathon Van Tam, “parable man”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture