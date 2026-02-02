The Hairbrained Idea

In this previous post, I raised concerns over the hairbrained idea of Point of Care manufacture being introducted into UK NHS:

This is the letter that came back from Dr Laura Squire, 2nd most senior person at MHRA, next to CEO June Raine, in answer to my question submitted to the Board:

As you might expect, in the main, it wasn’t helpful, but it was in one respect.

It demonstrated that there was no detail decided below the headline ‘Point of Care manufacture.’

Dr Squire says “the detail is being developed.” But, that is where the devil lay, I hear you think.

That is horrible enough, but now we move on to the UK university involvement, which is dear to my heart since I was conned into giving them consultancy advice (for free), which was subsequently twisted in a White Paper they published.

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST

When I got wind of it, I submitted a FOI request to the lead universuity, UWE, and received this reply on 11 September 2023

Dear Hedley Rees

FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST

Thank you for your request for information received on 20 June 2023 about UWE/RiHNs White Paper. I apologise for the delay in responding to you.

The University’s response is provided below.

UWE Response

For ease of reference, I have re-posted the text below:

[The White Paper]:

Redistributed Manufacturing in Healthcare Creating New Value through Disruptive Innovation

[Hedley’s] QUESTION

I am requesting information on the total funding received by UWE to carry outthe work required to deliver this White Paper, and details of the funding body(ies) involved.

Also, the funding awarded to the other Universities that were part of the project and listed at the end of the White Paper. Finally, I believe UK Government has, at least in part, depended on this White Paper to justify Point of Care Manufacture in UKs NHS, and accordingly, UKs MHRA has amended the 2022 edition of Rules and Guidance for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Distributions (The MHRA Orange Guide) in relation to manufacture of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), so that they do not enjoy the safety umbrella of Good Manufacturing Practice.

In light of the above, I am compelled to ask if this White Paper has been scrutinized and endorsed by any experienced practitioners in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product supply chains?

ANSWER

The White Paper arose from the project entitled “Redistributed Manufacturing in Healthcare Network” which ran from 2012-2017. The project was funded by EPSRC.

Further information can be found at:

RDM Healthcare Research Network (Grant ref/; EP/M017559/1).

UWE Bristol was the Principal Investigator on this project. The collaborators on the project were:

LoughboroughUniversity

University of Cambridge

Cranfield University

NewcastleUniversity

University of Nottingham

The feasibility studies were led by:

University of Sussex

Loughborough University

University of Nottingham

Newcastle University

This project was not funded at the 100% rate. The funded rate was set as 80% and each university needed to cover the 20% of costs.

Please see spreadsheet ‘Annex A to 2930’ provided. This outlines parts of transaction listing related to the query. Overall project received £417,212.55. University of Nottingham was the partner on the project and they also won a study.

Please note that we have been made aware that the figures we hold differ to the final figures held by the other institutions and would advise you to contact those universities directly.

The Point of Caremanufacturing regulation went out to public consultation, conducted by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and RiHN was one of many that attended. Multiple individuals and parties were involved and the regulation was based not on theWhite Paper but on the consultation and the survey to which all members of the public could contribute. In relation to scrutiny the University had an advisory board comprising of individuals with experience of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product supply chains plus members of the research team, notably, Professor Nick Medcalf.

If you are dissatisfied with the way in which your request has been handled, you may request an internal review and should contact me again in the first instance.

If you then believe that your request has not been dealt with properly, you may apply to the Information Commissioner for a decision at: The Information Commissioner’s Office, Wycliffe House, Water Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire SK9 5AF

Consultation? What Consultation?

The Consultation referred to above is this:

Consultation on Point of Care manufacturing: Consultation outcome

Now, let’s try to get our arms around the gravity of this. The Consultation question could equally be framed as: Should MHRAs Rules and Guidance for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Distributions (The MHRA Orange Guide) 2022 cease to apply to advanced (incl. gene therapy) products? Would those consulted, public and patients, feel qualified to judge?

In fact, these are the questions:

“Question 1

Do you agree that point of care manufacturing is sufficiently different to the current ‘standard model’ of factory-based manufacture of medicinal products that a new framework is required?

If no, please provide further information on alternative regulatory arrangements to cover POC products.

If yes, please provide further information on changes or additional arrangements that you consider to be required in order to support development of POC products.

Question 2

Do you agree with the proposals for the new regulatory regime for POC products?

If no, please provide further information on alternative proposals to cover POC products.

If yes, please provide further information on changes or additional arrangements that you consider to be required. For the POC master file system, please include details on contents you consider appropriate.

Question 3

We are seeking to clarify the scope of the new POC regulatory framework in relation to the above manufacturing categories.

3a. Do you consider that the new POC regulatory framework should be further adapted to also cover modular manufacturing?

3b. Do you consider that the new POC regulatory framework should extend to cover home based manufacturing?

3c. Do you consider that there are other areas of POC manufacture that should be covered?

3d. If you consider that this new framework should not be adapted to cover one or more of these above manufacturing categories, what regulatory controls do you consider are required?

Question 4

Are there other aspects of the POC framework that you believe have not been considered? This could include any additional positive and negative impact that the framework may have on the delivery of healthcare in the UK.

Please provide further information.”

No mention of any fundamental change to the regulatory safety net that keeps patients safe.

That’s it for now, hope you find this helpful :O)