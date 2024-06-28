More news from FDA

Following on from yesterday’s post below:

I received an email this morning as so:

“Dear Hedley:

Thank you for your follow-up message to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Your email has been forwarded to FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) for response. One of seven centers within the FDA, CBER is responsible for the regulation of many biologically-derived products, including blood intended for transfusion, blood components and derivatives, vaccines, allergenic products, tissue, and cell and gene therapy products.

The information and concerns you shared in your messages were forwarded to the appropriate staff within FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Should there be the need for follow up on the information you provided, someone may contact you to obtain further information.

Please know that once your concerns are submitted, we are not able to comment on the progress of any investigation that may take place as a result.

I hope this is helpful.

Sincerely,

Matt Lardieri

Health Communications Specialist

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Office of Communications, Outreach and Development

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Tel: 800-835-4709

OCOD@fda.hhs.gov”

What odds would you give on a response?

For those subscribers who like a flutter, what odds would you give on a response?

On the one hand, it is good to get the previous responses from FDA CBER. On the other hand, they can happily ignore what I have sent and no one would know.

What is your money on?

Leave a comment