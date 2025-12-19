This just appeared in my inbox:

Update on the Safety of Andexxa: FDA Safety Communication – December 18, 2025

Summary of the Issue

Since approval, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received postmarketing safety data on thromboembolic events, including serious and fatal outcomes, in patients treated with Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo). Based on available data, the serious risks including the increase in thromboembolic events are such that the FDA considers the risks of the product to outweigh its benefits. The FDA has communicated this position to AstraZeneca, and the company has submitted a request to voluntarily withdraw the BLA for the product for commercial reasons. Additionally, the company has confirmed that it will end U.S. commercial sales by December 22, 2025. Andexxa will no longer be manufactured for or sold in the U.S. by AstraZeneca after December 22, 2025.

Continuous monitoring and assessment of the safety of all biological products, including Andexxa, is an FDA priority, and we remain committed to informing the public when we learn new information about these products.

Why is this Significant?

It seems to me action on postmarketing safety data was not happening under the previous Califf/Marks leadership at FDA. I could be wrong, but there has been little, if any, evidence of it. Now, we have this:

The rest of the Update is uncompromising over the actions required of AstraZeneca:

Is Vinay Prasad driving this, with the support of Marty Makary and RFK Jr ?

Got a feeling in my water that they are…

…the acid test is if AstraZeneca is made to recall the product, given that the supply chain will still be active and there could be inventory of materials that will remain unaccounted for unless there is a formal recall and action taken.

Then the final jewel in the Update:

“Continuous monitoring and assessment of the safety of all biological products, including Andexxa, is an FDA priority, and we remain committed to informing the public when we learn new information about these products.”

We are talking gene-modified cell therapies here, as probably the main biologic supply chain in need of investigation.

Stay tuned - it could be a bumpy ride!

